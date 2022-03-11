newsletters, editors-pick-list, coroner, report, speed, limit, midland, highway, bass, death

An investigation into a five-vehicle crash that contributed to the death of a woman in a wheelchair has concluded with the coroner recommending a further speed limit reduction on the notoriously dangerous stretch of road where Bass Highway merges onto Midland Highway. The coroner was investigating the death of Pauline Catherine Marie de Wit, who died aged 53 in Launceston General Hospital after the disability taxi she was riding in was involved in the crash in November of 2018. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk Ms de Witt was in the disability taxi travelling north into Launceston when the five vehicles collided near where Bass Highway merges onto Midland Highway. A speed limit reduction to 90km/h has already been established along that stretch of road following similar incidents. The disability taxi sustained damage on both the front and the back of the vehicle which caused the wheelchair to thrust against Ms De Witt's body and then collapse. Coroner Robert Webster confirmed that Ms de Witt later died from "cardiac failure due to blunt traumatic injuries". It should be noted that no criminal charges were brought against any of the drivers in the crash. Following his investigation, Mr Webster has recommended the speed limit at that section of road be further reduced to 70km/h during peak traffic periods - such as between 6.15am to 9.00am on Monday to Friday. READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court His recommendation includes variable speed signs between the Kings Meadows interchange, for northbound lanes, to the intersection of that highway with Howick Street and similar signs for the southbound roads. Likewise he also recommended a speed limit of 70 km/h be put in place on Bass Highway where it adjoins Midland Highway. Alongside his speed limit reduction recommendations, Mr Webster has also called for the Department of State Growth to review its requirements for vehicle modifications which carry passengers with disabilities. "Consideration needs to be given to developing a system which provides some support and or protection behind a wheelchair passenger in order to prevent an incident like this occurring in the future," he added. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

