A close call on a busy Tasmanian road on Friday has prompted police to remind all motorists to never hit the road with an unsecured load. While travelling south on the Midland Highway, near Perth, a couple from New South Wales encountered the shock of their lives when their windscreen was suddenly pierced by a large piece of timber. Sergeant Terry Reaney said the incident seemed to have occurred as the driver began overtaking a log truck. "An unsecured piece of timber came off the truck and ended up lodged in the front windscreen of the car," he said. "Both of the people in the car were lucky not to be injured in the incident ... The outcome could have been completely different." "The outcome could have been completely different, particularly if the timber had struck the driver." "Police would like to remind all drivers that driving with an unsecured load is not only an offence, but it can lead to death or serious injury to other road users." "For the safety of all road users - when you're carrying a load on your vehicle, ensure it's secured - this includes trucks, utes, trailers, and roof racks." "Please do the right thing and help keep everyone safe on our roads."

