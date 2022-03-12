news, local-news,

Artists of Northern Tasmania's LGBTIQA+ and ally community are sharing their stories of place in a new exhibition. From Saturday, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at Inveresk is hosting Grounded: Place is Space, displaying the works of 19 Northern Tasmania and North West Coast queer identifying or ally artists. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse Co-curator and artist Amy Bartlett said the exhibition provided an opportunity to share Northern Tasmania queer culture and see the region from their perspectives. "Queer communities have been isolated to some degree in the past ... but during the pandemic, obviously everyone felt isolated while they had to quarantine etc. So we had the idea of people reflecting on what it means to be in your own space and in your community," she said. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk The exhibition includes craft works, drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, collage, mixed media and more. Artist Mackenzie Wharton said their mixed media piece, Reverence, was a personal reflection of growing up in Tasmania. "I always felt a little bit isolated. I didn't see a lot of people like myself. Obviously there were people that were gay around, but being bisexual myself and a bit non binary, I didn't have that representation. So it's about my memories and how I've connected with that place and grown up," they said. READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court Artist Carly Peters said her piece Finding My Place navigated living "as an organic being in an organic environment". "[Inclusivity is] really important, especially in today's world where we can sometimes not feel a part of the world around us," she said. READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes Ms Bartlett said it had been special to provide emerging artists with the opportunity to experience participating in an exhibition and showing their work for the first time. "That's really given a sense of pride for some people," she said. The exhibition is on display from Saturday March 12 to Friday July 3. Entry is free. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

