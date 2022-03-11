sport, cricket,

St Patrick's College's bowlers brought their A game on Friday afternoon against Hutchins School in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools two-day grand final. Despite a strong start to their innings, St Pat's lost their final five wickets for two runs as they finished on 109 from 75.4 overs on day one at St Patrick's school turf oval. Hutchins' Louis Smith (2-15) struck early getting Max Symons caught out by Harrison Opray. Opener Thomas Dwyer (16) and first-drop Will Siemsen dug in and built a 28-run partnership before Dwyer was bowled by Cohen Ratcliffe (3-12). READ MORE: Clarkson: Tassie youngsters are future of would-be team Siemsen (20) and Charlie Taylor got the home side to 2-50 but then Siemsen was run-out by Sam Banks-Smith. Siemsen was a good anchor for the team as he survived 110 balls across more than two hours. Number five James Leake made seven runs before he was the next to go when caught by Smith off James Scott's (4-32) bowling. Taylor and Ryan Arnott got the total to 4-83, finding the boundary rope once each. Taylor (26) was then dismissed with Opray pouching one off Smith's bowling. Luke Pirlot proved a great foil for Arnott as he held down an end and the pair got St Pats to 100. Then the game suddenly opened up. A Pirlot (9) shot was swallowed by Will Groom from a Ratcliffe delivery with the home team on 108. Hutchins' Ratcliffe and Josh Curtis teamed up to bring Arnott (24) down after the St Pat's batter survived 88 balls. St Pat's Patrick Best lasted five balls before he was sent back to pavilion for a duck. Fellow tail-ender Brock Whitchurch didn't last long either falling for one run from four balls. Thomas Chambers was the last of the home team's line-up to fall when fielder Thomas King kept a ball from hitting the ground. The home team couldn't have got off to a better start in the field. Hutchins' opener Opray lasted five deliveries before being caught for a duck by Taylor off Leake's spell. The visitors were 1-0 within minutes. Fellow opener Groom was then out for a 23-ball duck with Leake trapping him lbw. First-drop Ratcliffe provided resistance with a knock of 15 from 55 balls before Pirlot bowled him. Banks-Smith (7) and Smith (11) are unbeaten at the crease with the visitors 3/34 from 26 overs. St Patrick's have gone through the season undefeated with seven victories after they didn't win a game last season. Hutchins School, which is Hobart-based, are reigning premiers of the statewide competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

