The lack of a dedicated hospice in Northern Tasmania is seeing people die in acute beds, emergency rooms and ambulances according to advocates who are pushing for more beds in the North. The Friends of Northern Hospice group have been lobbying state and federal governments for a dedicated hospice in Northern Tasmania since the closure of Philip Oakden House in 2007. Retired palliative care and hospice nurse, and group chairperson Barb Baker said with only four publicly funded end-of-life beds at the Melwood Unit at the Calvary's St Lukes hospital, resources were being stretched by the demand. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse "People are going to die in a four-bed ward, they're probably going to die in the emergency department, and they may even die in the back of an ambulance while they're waiting," she said. "The state government has to take some responsibility for caring for those people because at the moment they're dying in a public hospital and it's costing twice as much for that bed in an acute hospital as what it is in a hospice bed." Ms Baker, who has been lobbying state and federal governments for over a decade to convert the state-owned Allambi building, adjacent to the LGH, into a hospice facility said a dedicated hospice should be - but was not - a priority for the state government. "In June of last year, I met with Jeremy Rockliff and we actually went and had a look through Allambie because he is a visual person, he needed to see what it was like, but I've not heard from him from that day to this," she said. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said while he would endeavour to meet with Ms Baker in the future, palliative care had been identified as a service best provided through the public health system, but did not specifically indicate how the government would address the need for a hospice facility. "Following discussions to ensure a complementary mix of services between the private hospital and the LGH, the government and key stakeholders consider that some services are better delivered through the public health system, including palliative care services," he said. "The type and volume of palliative care services needed will be considered as part of the clinical services planning currently being undertaken through the Department's Our Healthcare Future plan, and the LGH Masterplan, and it is the government's intention that this will include an examination of the need for palliative care services across Tasmania." While the LGH master plan identified increasing access to green space for palliative care as a priority, the most recent Our Healthcare Future Progress Summary Report from January 2022 did not mention palliative or hospice services. Launceston Health Hub director Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said a hospice facility was needed in the North, with end-of-life care expected to be an in-demand service in the years to come. He said any service should follow the models of proven hospice facilities, which were in proximity to but separate from acute hospital services, have access to outdoor areas and natural light, and allow visitation for friends, families and pets. READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court One man who understood the value a dedicated hospice facility provides was Ian Kerr, whose father was a patient at Philip Oakden House before its closure in 2007. "I don't think people really understand the value of a hospice for either a respite facility or for palliative care," he said. "It's so much different to a hospital, being able to have a place where a family member can feel welcome and at home is a huge relief to the family who might be their primary carers. "There's a stark difference between visiting someone in a ward compared to a hospice like Philip Oakden House, there's a sense of home that I don't think you can achieve in a hospital." READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes Mr Kerr said the omission of a dedicated hospice in the North of the state was a failure by the state government. "I don't think it reflects well upon decision-makers in health," he said. "Compare it to aged care in some respects. Would it be reasonable to put an elderly person who might have mobility issues or might be suffering from dementia? Would it be reasonable to put them in what is effectively a ward or inside a hospital? We don't do that. We really care about the quality of life of our elders. "I really do believe that Launceston and the North by extension needs a place like we had in Philip Oakden House, where we have that wonderful combination of facilities and staff, that makes what is a very difficult time in everybody's life, a difficult time in the patient's life warm and welcoming. " Ms Baker said the Allambi building would meet all the requirements of a modern hospice facility, with the group's proposal receiving continued support from Labor's candidate for Bass Ross Hart. Mr Hart confirmed he supported the group's proposal, but explained his support was contingent on a state government commitment to funding the operating cost of the facility if it was to proceed. 