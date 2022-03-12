news, local-news,

I READ the article (The Examiner, March 9) concerning aged care. "We go home every night crying because we can't do what our expectations are regarding carers in the aged care sector." I am a resident in an aged care home, fortunately one of the better ones. However, staffing levels are all too often stretched to the limit with some carers away. I had a stroke two years ago and in that time I have had another less severe one. Being right-handed, I have been affected on my right side and need to do everything with my left hand which is not easy, and certainly very frustrating. I am very dependent on the carers for all my personal needs. Sometimes I am left in bed for a long time waiting to get up. How some carers exist on the pay I do not know. It is hard work and often very stressful. Please for everyone's sake, could they be paid a decent wage. So much fuss is made about keeping oldies safe. I have no wish to live like I am, but it could be much better if I wasn't all too often made to feel like I am a nuisance. Who could not be stirred by United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres indictment to world leaders? This abdication of leadership is criminal. The world's biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home. It seems readers of all ACM papers, this one included, agree. With the vast majority stating that environment and climate change are the greatest concerns ahead of the next election. Everyday Australians are waking up to the fact that we are intricately connected. Our koalas, platypus, Great Barrier Reef and Snowy Mountains are precious and a source of pride and joy. Whether you're into reducing waste and recycling, increasing biodiversity, solar panels on your roof or saving water these are all part of the one issue. A strong, coordinated plan to transition our way of life into the future is absolutely critical right now. The backdrop for the release of the IPCC couldn't be more real with the devastation of the floods. A vote for climate is no longer a wasted vote, it's a vote for the joys of our life. Gutwein wants to discuss the treaty, but it doesn't matter who it is with. Gutwein wants Truth telling but we won't be looking for facts. Gutwein wants to return land and is happy to hand it over to whites. It's all symbols without substance. Tassie is shaping up to further embed a pattern of prejudice and discrimination against Aboriginal people under a facade of truth telling and treaty. There's just no hope left for anything good ever coming from this colonial government. PUTIN now says that the sanctions against Russia are war crimes, this as he stamps the jack boot into Ukraine. If he does take that courageous country he won't stop there. He wants to be another Tsar with an enormous empire. Should that happen, will NATO sit on its collective bureaucratic bottoms or will it eventually break into action? Whether they put in a no fly zone or not Putin is still more than capable of doing the unthinkable. Chamberlain thought his little piece of paper would stop Hitler. Big mistake. Unless the US and NATO get real nothing will stop Putin. History is there to learn from but sadly people don't. Living here in safety makes one feel so helpless, as all we can do is send out thoughts to those poor people being slaughtered because the world is too scared of a megalomaniac. THE premier has got to be joking for a population of approximately 500,000 he wants to spend $750 million for a football stadium. What about the 13,000 plus people on the hospital waiting list and the 4000 plus waiting for affordable housing and the homeless? The government's first priority should be the health and welfare of its citizens who appear to take a poor second to an inflated bag of leather and its followers. RUSSIA'S firing on and seizure of the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine is the equivalent of placing a box of matches in the hands of a two-year-old holding an open can of petrol. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/cbd3a466-bff8-42c5-a2c5-5b357385ddbf.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg