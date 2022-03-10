news, local-news,

The Tasmanian Fire Service are bringing a vegetation and tyre fire in Greeta Road, Nabowla under control. The fire was reported at about 4.30pm, with to light tankers and two heavy tanker at the scene. READ MORE: Victim of paedophile nurse 'disgusted' at groans from government MPs A spokesperson from the TFS said a rotary unit had also been dispatched, dumped water and returned. They said the rotary unit was dispatched due to the remoteness of the fire, explaining it could be difficult for firetrucks to access the blaze, with tyres often difficult to put out. The TFS said crews were putting fire breaks around the blaze, and would hand the property back to the owners once under control. READ MORE: Woman charged with murder over Hobart death No people have been injured and no properties have been damaged.

