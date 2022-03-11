news, local-news,

The City of Launceston council voted to provide $1.1 million financial contribution towards the Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub in Invermay Road. The development will repurpose an existing building at 316-320 Invermay Rd to create more usable, enticing recreational spaces for children, their families, and young people to meaningfully engage in community, sport and recreation and deliver much needed indoor courts and facilities for the City. Councillor Hugh McKenzie said the project was clearly of community benefit and would be transformational for the northern suburbs. READ MORE: Woman charged with murder over Hobart death The revitalisation of Launceston's northern suburbs is a commitment of the Launceston City Deal agreed with the Federal and State Governments. Cr Paul Spencer asked general manager Michael Stretton about the cost of removing asbestos from the building. Mr Stretton said the $700,000 cost would cover the cost of removing the roof and replacing with a compliant roof. The job would be put out for tender. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? Cr Alan Harris said the cost of removal of asbestos would be seven per cent of the expected building cost but there would be a return to the council from tip fees. Cr Tim Walker said it was good that the development was not on a flood plain.

