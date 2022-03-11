news, local-news,

Launceston residents were treated to a Tasmanian first for people with physical disability on Thursday afternoon at the Elphin Sports Centre. Frame running is an activity in which people with a physical disability are supported by a specially designed tricycle - but without pedals - which allows the rider to walk or run while their torso is supported. ParaQuad Tasmania sports development officer Kevin Faulkner said frame running had been in use for some time on the mainland, but this was the first time the activity had been brought to Tasmania. He said for people with balance impairments or physical disabilities, riding a bike was not an option, and explained frame running provided the user a physical freedom to engage in similar activities. "The important thing is just its freedom, you're giving people an opportunity to do something they have never done," he said. "For a person who uses a wheelchair to be able to get out of that wheelchair and freely move and to run... just to be able to run." Some competitive sports have been developed around frame running, but Mr Faulkner said the beauty of the activity was anyone could get involved. "Just try it, you can do something new or something different and it will give you a great experience, not only to do it competitively, but you could go for a park run, walk the dog or whatever," he said. "It's just giving people opportunities to participate." He said the cost of a frame runner could extend into the thousands but for many, the device was covered under the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Participants at the event ranged in age from adults to teenagers and even children with one participant, two-year-old Felix, taking to the new sport like a duck to water. Felix's mother Claire Waiss said due to his disability, Felix could not walk independently, but still loved getting outdoors with his family. "He loves getting out and doing stuff," she said. "He's got a little sister, so we're always looking for new opportunities for things that Felix can be included in, that he can do with his sister, and just get access to the community with his family. Ms Waiss said while Felix could not walk unaided yet, further stimulation of his legs would help develop the muscles and cognitive function required. "Part of his brain didn't grow practically when he was in the womb and so he's missing a large section of his brain," she said "Any activities like this that use both of your legs or both your hands create new pathways across the brain, which is amazing for Felix, so things like this are really helpful for him." The prospect of Felix and his sister engaging in the same kind of physical activities was something that Ms Waiss said she was most excited by. "I saw they're looking in other states at running it in conjunction with Little Athletics and if they could get something like get up and running here it means in the future, both Felix and his sister Lily could potentially do Little Athletics together on a weekend at the same time," she said. "As a parent of a child with a disability, that really makes me feel good that we can have those things."

