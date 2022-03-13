Adaptation is vital as Tasmania learns to live with COVID

comment, opinion,

The TCCI, along with the majority of Tasmanians I'm sure, would like to thank the Premier and his government for the strong response to the COVID pandemic. The business community believes that the Premier and his government have shown exceptional leadership over the past two years. Without the decisions taken, we believe that many more lives would have been lost, the business community would have been decimated and our economy would have been plunged into one of the bleakest periods since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. Living standards would have all but collapsed and Tasmania would certainly not be the place it is today. It is nothing short of a minor miracle that today our economy is strong, unemployment is at record lows, investment is robust and while we will face challenges along the way, we can be optimistic about the future. With Tasmania's borders now open and international visitors returning to Australia, the TCCI believes that we are now well and truly in the "living with COVID" stage. All states and territories - and other similar countries - are now rolling back restrictions that were imposed during 2020 and 2021 to protect public health. However, Tasmania still has in place many restrictions that limit business revenue, add additional business costs and make it challenging to maintain staffing levels. There is now a need for the Tasmanian government to implement similar rollbacks as other jurisdictions and focus on the following areas: We note that many of our members and a number of other industry associations are also concerned about the lingering impact of COVID restrictions and we urge the Premier to consider these issues. The TCCI and the entire business community stands ready to work with the government as we learn to live with COVID, but we must adapt to the circumstances and make sure that we are doing everything we can to support the recovery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/9463d1c3-9a9f-4a03-8c36-6d5f38e51c9e.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg