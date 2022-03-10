Tourism leaders look to 'break the bias' at fourth annual Tourism Collective

news, local-news,

On Thursday, the region's tourism movers and shakers gathered at Timbre Kitchen in Legana to celebrate International Women's Day 2022 at the Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania's fourth annual Tourism Collective. Ticket holders enjoyed a three-course meal and speeches from two of Australia's leading tourism voices, Managing Director of Tourism Australia Pip Harrison and Industry Manager for Tourism Tasmania Sam Denmead. One of the attendees was Jill Bannon, president of event partner Women in Tourism and Hospitality Tasmania. Ms Bannon said she felt honoured to be a part of the day. READ MORE: Victim of paedophile nurse 'disgusted' at groans from government MP "It's just been incredible [...] This is what Women in Tourism and Hospitality Tas does - we connect, we support and we inspire," she said. This year's global theme for IWD is 'Break the Bias', a slogan that resonated particularly with Ms Denmead. "There's a very heavily male top end of tourism, and we really need to get that balance right. That was always going to be my slant. Just because it's 'break the bias' this year, doesn't mean it's not 'break the bias' every year," she said. Ms Harrison was similarly enthused to have an opportunity to express her thoughts and outline what has been accomplished and what still needs to be done. "It's important on days like this to stand up and remind ourselves of the job we still have to do," Ms Harrison said. READ MORE: Woman charged with murder over Hobart death "We have to put ourselves out there more and be uncomfortable, but I also think we as female leaders turn around and pull some people up behind us." The Launceston event was held a day ahead of the TICT's tandem event in Hobart. To help the event contribute to the wider cause of women's issues, $10 from every ticket sold was donated to the Hobart and Launceston branches of Dress for Success, a global movement that empowers disadvantaged women. Dress for Success aims to achieve women's economic independence through employment opportunities, networking and mentoring support. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/77968520-d784-444a-a1d8-1737303b7f6d.jpg/r0_126_4176_2485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg