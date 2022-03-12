comment, opinion,

Do we need an extravagant stadium to support our position for an AFL team? No. We already have two stadiums in this state currently successfully accommodating AFL footy - both of which are of a high standard. We were part of a working group who supported a Tasmanian AFL team. We agreed that such a team could be based in Hobart, along with a high performance training centre - a reasonable concession one would have thought. The government, in the past, also promised to spend money upgrading both UTAS Stadium and Blundstone Arena to cater for a Tasmanian AFL team. Then suddenly a bolt from the blue. Never in our wildest dreams did we expect to see an announcement for a gold-plated potential $1 billion dollar stadium build for Hobart. It was always Jim Bacon's vision that cricket should be based in Hobart and football in Launceston. We now have a situation whereby Hobart has the lion's share of sporting codes and facilities - think cricket in all forms, hockey, basketball, tennis, swimming etc, plus a fair share of AFL games at Blundstone. To say games will be evenly split North/South in future is fantasy. The Premier has already announced that all future first-grade cricket will be played in Hobart. Why build this extravaganza and only use it half the time, which equates to only about five home games a year? It is most likely that an even split will happen for a year or two only, and then Premiers and Sports Ministers will be forced to kowtow to the almighty AFL. It would seem that the AFL has made it contingent that in order to have our own Tassie team, we must have a new stadium, complete with retractable roof, in Hobart. What utter balderdash. The only football stadium in Australia with a fully retractable roof is Docklands in Melbourne. Even the Adelaide Oval, the new Perth Stadium and 'still under construction' Sydney Football Stadium, do not have enclosed roofs. We must also remember that cities such as Perth and Adelaide have around 80 per cent of their state population living in those cities. In Hobart we have only 40 per cent. We are the most decentralised state in the nation. How is it then that the government can even entertain building this unnecessary behemoth in Hobart, especially in this time of financial strain? If this new extravagant stadium is going to be built in Hobart, it will be interesting to see if the $200 million promised by government will still be spent on upgrading UTAS Stadium. They seem to be at the behest of Hobart oligarchs. Make no mistake, if this is allowed to happen, then the North of the state will again be the big loser. What this does is strengthen the parochialism existing between North and South. It is not on. The statistics prove over and over again, that the northern part of the state attracts much bigger football crowds than in the South. It would seem common sense and equity have gone out the window.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/09402029-dedc-40c2-b9d1-93d4fc853c1f.jpg/r0_45_1039_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg