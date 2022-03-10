sport, cricket,

With the incentive of a home final on offer, Launceston are planning to maintain the aggressive intent which has them in a strong position to lay claim to a home berth. Resuming on the second day unscathed, with opening pair Cameron Lynch and Dean Thiesfield to resume, the plan of attack remains the same for the third-placed Lions as they chase 87 runs for first-innings points. "We set ourselves the goal to be no more than one down and the boys achieved that well, so now we want to push on and get the first-innings points and look to where we need to be to finish second," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. The promotion of Thiesfield to the top of the order in place of Samuel Elliston-Buckley worked a charm as the Lions' regular first-drop demonstrated his ball-striking ability on the way to an unbeaten run-a-ball half-century. "Obviously [Elliston-Buckley] plays the same role but was unavailable last weekend, our game style is to always have an opener that is quite aggressive and who goes out and tries to take the game away from the opposition," Gower said. "That's the way we've played our cricket for the last two years with some success but it won't change whether that's EB or Dean I think based on their roles." READ MORE: Clarkson highlights boxes which need to be ticked to get AFL team Despite needing 10 wickets while defending less than 100 runs for first-innings points, Riverside coach Lyndon Stubbs believes his charges have what it takes to make it work. If the Blues needed any inspiration, they can look at the round two match-up between the two sides where Aidan O'Connor claimed four wickets as the Lions lost 9-37 in defeat. "If we get early wickets, and put the pressure, we've proven we can take big clumps of wickets early this year and get rid of their middle-order pretty comfortably," he said. "If we can get into the middle-order with 60 or 70 runs remaining we can have a look at it, we're certainly not going in thinking we've lost it that's for sure." The Blues' task will improved by O'Connor coming into the side for day two as a valuable bowling option for captain Tom Garwood. READ MORE: Huge honour as rower celebrates 50 years in sport In the weekend's other game, Westbury is looking to finish off an unbeaten roster season as Mowbray aims to cap off their campaign on a high. The Eagles' chances soared after strike bowler James Storay claimed two late wickets on the opening day to leave the Westbury chase evenly poised heading into the second day's play. The ladder-leading Shamrocks are 2-37 and taking nothing for granted in their pursuit of another 136 runs for first-innings points. The Shamrocks will be boosted by the return of Matthew Battle for the second day's play. "We'll look to try and bat for as long as possible, it's not a game where at the moment it looks like being an outright result, it's more about trying to go for time and trying to tick off the first-innings runs," Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said. "I think it'll be about getting one decent partnership and hopefully we'll be there or nearly there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/3d9927a6-f236-48cd-85bc-d8e93e0f0903.jpg/r0_135_2503_1549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg