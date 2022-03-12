newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A mother of three says she is determined to beat breast cancer one treatment at a time, resolved to continue living for her family. In April 2020, Longford nurse Aleisha Barrett was diagnosed with Stage two Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse After undergoing several treatments, including chemotherapy and having a double mastectomy, Mrs Barrett thought she was out of the woods - even returning to work. "I was told I was cancer-free after the mastectomy, I had had six months of chemotherapy, double mastectomy, followed by six months of oral chemotherapy, so I've had a fair whack of treatment," she said. Unfortunately, in November 2021, test revealed Mrs Barrett's cancer had metastasised and spread to her lung, liver, bones and lymph nodes - shattering the family's hopes of returning to a cancer-free life. After months of treatment, Mrs Barrett said she took the news hard. "I was gutted, absolutely," she said. "I think I slept for a couple of days initially, but I lost a lot of weight because I just couldn't eat. Just thinking about my kids and it was my husband's 40th birthday - the day I was re-diagnosed was my husband's 40th birthday." READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk The new diagnosis of stage four triple negative breast cancer is a more aggressive form of cancer, with a lower survival rate, but Mrs Barrett said she has no time for statistics or timeframes. "I haven't asked, I don't want to know, I'm not going to live by a timeframe because my plan is to beat this and I don't want anything negative put in my head," she said. "I don't want to be told 'look, you've only got 12 months' or you know, 'you could have five years' because for me I've got a three-year-old that I want to see turn 18, I've got my oldest daughter and I want to see whatever she does with her life, my five year old asked me if I'm going to be around to see her get married. "There's a lot of things that I need to be here for, so statistics and percentages, I can't live by them." After receiving the news, Mrs Barrett's family rallied around her, starting a gofundme campaign to support the young mother as she continued her fight against cancer. READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes Mrs Barrett said while she was initially resistant to the idea of the fundraiser the groundswell of support the campaign had raised has been enormous. "They wanted to do this when I was first re-diagnosed in November, but my husband and I are very proud, we don't ask for help, we never asked for help during my first battle," she said. "It's only that they kept on saying, 'we want to do this for you', 'let us do this for you', and it's taken until now for us to turn around and go okay, yep, it would be a really big help, especially when you've got money mounting on the credit card and you don't even have the money in the bank to pay for that. "We've got insurance and rates and things like that and I mean school fees...I've got school fees sitting out there and we don't even have the money to pay for the school fees." READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court With a goal of $38,000, the campaign had already passed $28,000 after seven days, and while the funds don't change the reality of the Barrett family's situation, Mrs Barrett said they will relieve the financial burden. "This will certainly take that weight off and it's got to take the stress off for me not having to race back to work as soon as I finish chemotherapy," she said. Despite her diagnosis and with a long road ahead, Mrs Barrett was confident and optimistic about the future. "The treatment that I'm on now wasn't around a few years ago, and so in a few more years what treatments are there going to be?," she said. "I've said to my oncologist, 'I just need you to keep me alive until the next treatment comes out, and then keep me alive until the next one comes out'. "With the right treatment plan and the right doctors behind you, this is something you can live with for a long time." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/011ec952-40e3-4f8a-82d1-356fb78acc01.jpg/r0_105_5000_2930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg