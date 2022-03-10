newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The dirty and scared faces of children fleeing war-torn Ukraine beamed onto television and mobile phone screens is something Launceston teenager Reinard Fourie has found difficult to escape. The invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin has been on his mind ever since the conflict began - and the worry began to be too much for the 13-year-old Scotch Oakburn student. It prompted him to write to the International Criminal Court seeking their involvement in prosecuting Putin for his actions - but never in his wildest dreams did he think he would get a reply. READ MORE: 'Targeted dredging' for Tamar planned despite scientific report "I have been thinking about it all the time, every day. It makes me so angry and sad, so doing something, writing the letter, that makes me feel a bit better," Reinard said. "I didn't think ever that they would take notice of a boy from Launceston, but it was pretty exciting when I received a response." The ICC received notice of the letter, saying while it was not indicative of an investigation, they would give his request due consideration. Reinard said he had always been passionate about current events, but this conflict had caught his imagination. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? He said the images of the destruction, particularly of a maternity hospital and school had made him upset about the relationship between Russia and the rest of the world in the future. "If he [Putin] is not stopped then it doesn't bode well for the future of my generation. We won't be able to be friends with Russian children [because of the conflict] and I want to be able to be friends." Scotch Oakburn is a Round Square school, which means they are part of a global network that encourages its students to think internationally and how they can make the world a better place. Reinard said the conflict made him uneasy and he wanted to do something to help, even if it was a small contribution. He said constantly seeing images and news articles about the conflict had made him angry and upset, but he found taking action a way to make him feel better about the situation. READ MORE: Hagley home of classy pacer Halwes for sale Reinard has also started a Go Fund Me to encourage Tasmanians to donate to humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine. "If every Tasmanian donated $5, that would help lots of children." Reinard said he wanted to focus on helping children because he couldn't imagine what it would be like for them, but they were part of his generation, even if they lived on the other side of the world. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/a581f956-71ae-4c73-adf1-c984976dc091.jpg/r0_244_5000_3069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg