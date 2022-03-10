news, local-news,

A children's author has her eyes set on Tasmania for her future works. Yvette Poshoglian has written more than 40 books for children and young people. Her most recent book Dear Greta explores world challenges, such as climate change and living through a pandemic, through the eyes of a young person. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse The plot is based on a school assignment that has protagonist Alice write letters to activist Greta Thunberg, an exchange that makes Alice realise she has more power than she thought. Ms Poshoglian said she wanted to make the character an agent for change. "I really wanted this character Alice, my main character, my hero, to explore her feelings of taking power back in her own life by exploring the role of a young activists like Greta and absorbing some of her power," she said. "I just think it's so empowering to have a teenager, a female teenager, who has been able to change the conversation in the world around climate change. "I really wanted to celebrate [children] because I think kids in the next generation are going to be the answer to where we find ourselves at the moment." READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk The Sydneysider recently purchased a house in Campbell Town, and said she was excited to relocate and uncover local stories waiting to be written. "My next move is about really exploring the history and finding the voices, although I'm sure that they'll find me in some way." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161675808/9f7d204b-aa10-4798-baf1-a794a69df171.jpg/r0_241_426_482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg