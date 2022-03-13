community,

"What is the key to being a good physiotherapist?" Margaret Mack was asked in 2003. "Being able to listen. Being able to encourage. Being able to impart confidence. Being pleasant under all circumstances. And of course, I think a sense of humour is a great help." Margaret Mack was born in 1915 in Geelong. From the age of 13 she knew she would become a masseuse, as physiotherapists were then known. She came to Launceston in 1937 to help with the poliomyelitis outbreak in the north of the state. Apart from her war service, she remained in Launceston for the rest of her life. At the height of the epidemic there were 500 polio patients, Launceston was quarantined and schools closed. Margaret oversaw nine staff at Launceston General Hospital, and several volunteers. They had 12 respirators ('iron lungs') for the badly paralysed patients, but some died. It was so crowded, with 119 patients one weekend, that even the blanket racks were used as beds. With no antibiotics or anti-inflammatory treatments, Margaret and her team had to do the best they could with heat massage and exercise. "We were just flying blind, making it up as we went along." When war broke out, Margaret joined up. She later said that "it was just a job of work to go and do, I can't say I felt any patriotism". She was one of the first group of physios selected for service, and spent two years in the Middle East, tending wounded soldiers. Returning to Australia, she spent four years in military hospitals in Frankston, Ballarat and Adelaide. Margaret returned to the LGH in 1946 but left three years later to enter private practice. In a career spanning 55 years, she continued to work with polio patients, conducted post-natal classes at the Queen Victoria Maternity Hospital and was involved in geriatric physiotherapy at nursing homes. She even gave vigorous massages to her cats. She was on the Board of St.Giles for 38 years, a member of Soroptomist International for 50 years, and Australia's representative to the World Confederation of Physical Therapy for eight years. In 1984 she was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia, received the Governor's Commendation in 1992 and her name was placed on the Tasmanian Honour Roll of Women in 2011. But she found plenty of time for entertainment - overseas travel, bridge, rally car driving and her shack at Port Sorell when she needed to chill out. She died in 2005 and was cremated at Carr Villa, where she reposes under an appropriately named "Peace" rose. Miss Mack touched the lives of hundreds of northern Tasmanians in her long life. She was noted for being inclusive of everyone, fun-loving, passionate, with an impeccable memory and a wicked sense of humour, and "a psychotherapist as much as a physiotherapist". The author would love to hear from readers with anecdotes about Margaret Mack at dickmack42@gmail.com

