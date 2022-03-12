Time to burst the bubble and be free

comment, opinion,

Be gone fear of flying. Learned a thing or two in Sydney and wanted to share with scaredy cat readers the joy of flying, even with Jetstar. Leaving the bubble is good for you. Good. For. You. Don't be afraid. You're vaccinated. You're boosted and guess what, you can and should reclaim your life - as soon as possible. Not that we don't love Tasmania and we didn't kind of enjoy two years of isolation. But truly, shake off your Stockholm syndrome, put on your comfy shoes and get the heck out of here. I heard a story of a person living in north-east Tasmania who was so terrified of a group of interstate road cyclists, that she abused them in a kind of "go back to where you came from'' manner. I get it. The Bridport (bubble) can have that effect. I too was petrified of our son's visit in early January. What if he brought COVID from Cairns? What if he socialised in Melbourne, got drunk, caught COVID and infected us? The unexpected death of my darling Sydney stepfather forced my hand. We departed on a full Jetstar flight. I could see the nits on the hair of the woman seated in front and I could smell the garlic from the dude behind. However, something else was going on. As we floated above the fluffy whitest of clouds, in a sea of sparkling blue sky I felt an amazing sense of freedom and normality. Call me Johnathon Livingston. I felt like I used to feel two years ago. I'd become accustomed to seeing life through a COVID lens. Up there, in the bright blue, I felt liberated. Our landing in Sydney was smooth and disembarking felt exactly like it used to feel. The smell of airplane fuel on the steaming tarmac and the kilometre walk to retrieve our baggage, felt like the welcome of old friends. Dearest reader, if you can, get the heck out of here and reclaim your life. After seven years our lemon tree has got to go. What is with this tree? We've done everything we can. It has the largest and prettiest pot in our courtyard and was potted by the nurseryman AND, AND still it refuses to fruit. It took two years to grow branches and what passes as a meagre coverage of leaves BUT it refuses to flourish. We've talked to it: "Look at the fig tree. It's leaves are big and its fecundity is on show with lush purple fruit. It's pot is only half the size of yours and it asks for nothing. "Look over there at the geraniums. Really? They thrive on the smell of a yearly dose of seaweed solution. "Even the gardenias, always the touchiest of girls, managed a long summer of white gorgeousness. "We've given you everything and this is what you give us?'' My solution is not if, but when and where? Husband, for whom time has no meaning, would allow the tree to occupy the courtyard for another seven years without ever noticing that it refused to fruit. The only sure solution would be for me to dig the tree out and remove the evidence. I could, green-fingered reader, replace it with a similar tree and husband would probably not notice. Sounds like a plan. The lime tree at the front door is similarly stunted and has not grown a bit in the three years since it was planted. We obviously do not have citrus pinkies. I plan to also relocate the lime and pop more herbs in its place. Before the lime the large front door pot was filled with Italian parsley, oregano, thyme and sage - the kitchen garden's most useful herbs. I sense a herbal revolution.

