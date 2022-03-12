Tasmania's political devolution ensures it's survival of the smallest

news, local-news,

I get cranky whenever someone mentions the size of the Tasmanian Parliament because Tasmanians were swindled and still are being swindled by this miscarriage of democracy. It sounds a bit profound and indulgent but it's true. The Libs will never agree to restore the numbers to 35 in the House of Assembly because it would hand Labor and the Greens minority government and from there a Labor government could use incumbency to aspire long term for a majority. Don't be fooled by this garbage about the cost being too high. They simply won't restore the numbers for precisely the same reason why they cut the numbers in 1998. When Tasmania faces another state election the Libs will have been in power 11 years. It will be a tough gig to win yet another four-year term so the Libs are not going to make it any easier for Labor to scrape into power. When the numbers were cut from 35 to 25 in 1998 the percentage to win a seat rose from 12.5 per cent to 16.6 per cent. The Libs were in minority government. Together with Labor they knew that if they shrunk the House of Assembly it would wipe out the Greens, which it did. Since then the Greens have had modest success in grappling with a higher bar to win seats, but if the percentage to win a seat was cut to just 12.5 per cent they would be favoured to boost their numbers. So you have a fatigued government, ironically with overworked ministers because of the smaller chamber, and you have a mean and hungry Labor Opposition, desperate for power rather than another four long years of irrelevancy on the opposition benches. On the basis that governments lose elections rather than oppositions winning them, you could expect the Libs to become disciplined as the next election gets closer. Therefore, on my reckoning, Labor's best chance is to sneak in through the back door with a hung Parliament and more Greens MPs fronting up for a power-sharing deal. This is why the Libs won't back a bigger chamber. It would be tantamount to signing your own death warrant. It costs more than $50 million a year to run Parliament and pay out some pretty cushy salaries. A brain dead press secretary could write a press release blindfolded, to churn out endless propaganda on how there are bigger community priorities rather than adding to the number of politicians. A few years ago the Libs agreed with the two other parties to restore the numbers. That is, until someone in the government brought them to their senses and graphically demonstrated how and why it was a dumb idea. For all the political science reasons I was raised on, I support restoration of the numbers, because cutting the numbers in 1998 never saved a cent, led to the rise of the minder, got rid of the Greens and robbed voters of more than a third of their elected representatives. In 1993 the majority Liberal government approved a 40 per cent pay rise for MPs, which also increased their superannuation payouts by 40 per cent, but they failed to create an off-set by reducing the numbers. But then I realised it was never about saving money. It was about forcing minor parties and independents to fight with one hand tied behind their back. It was about the major parties ensuring the election would in most cases be a two-horse race. It started in the 1970s when politicians granted themselves a 40 per cent pay rise, done in the dead of night. In the 1980s the Libs supported wages freezes and other financial curbs on the public service to save money. By 1992 wages had lagged so much, that a Tasmanian MP was earning $20,000 a year less than mainland counterparts. So they wanted a catch up. The Libs engineered another 40 per cent pay rise but tried to sell it to voters on the basis that it would be offset by fewer MPs. Trouble is, the Legislative Council took only half-an-hour to debate and vote for the pay rise but reject the reduced numbers. There was a community rebellion, so that in 1997 the Libs eventually agreed to cut the numbers, on the basis that whoever won power in 1998 would probably have majority government without depending on the Greens. That's why the Greens and all the parliamentary purists out there want the numbers restored. Minority government is a lot more exhilarating to watch than boring old majority governments, always suffering random bouts of complacency. Maybe the Libs will shock me and agree to a bigger Parliament, given today's dreadful gene pool, recent losses of ministers and a paucity of replacement talent. However, given the seductive powers of self-preservation, I won't hold my breath.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/faced8cc-00a9-49cd-ae6f-19ae4910e091.jpg/r2_0_4498_2540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg