West Australian artist Cynthia Orr has won the 2022 Glover Prize Hanger's Choice Award for Our House. The award was selected by the hanger's preparing the exhibition. Hanger Craig Ashton said it "reads well" with "fun and happiness". "Though a more subtle piece than some of the other finalists, it is certainly something we would all would love to hang in our own homes," he said. READ MORE: Victim of paedophile nurse 'disgusted' at groans from government MPs This is Ms Orr's first time as a Glover Prize finalist. "It was birthed out of a desire to create something that catches your eye and is unique to me," she said. READ MORE: Woman charged with murder over Hobart death The Glover Prize is awarded to the best contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania, with the winner to be announced Friday March 11. This year the competition attracted 534 entries, about half of which were Tasmanian. Each year a panel of three judges narrows the competition to 42 entries. The exhibition is open to the public from Saturday March 12 until Sunday March 20 at Evandale's Falls Park Pavilion.

