The 500 or so Tasmanians employed by Rio Tinto's Bell Bay Aluminium will now get 18 weeks paid parental leave, regardless of primary and secondary carer distinctions. The company-wide change means, if two new parents of the same child worked for Rio Tinto they would both be entitled to the full 18-week break. The commitment includes full pension contributions during periods of unpaid or reduced-pay parental leave. The move follows calls for more equal and substantive parental allowances for new parents. Rio Tinto chief executive of Australia Kellie Parker said the new parental leave standards were part of the company's commitment to foster a "more inclusive, fulfilling and diverse workplace". "Every parenting situation is different, and these changes are designed to provide greater flexibility to our employees to meet their families' needs, regardless of gender or parental situation, as well as improving employee and family wellbeing," she added. The new standards come into effect from June 13 and include adoption and surrogacy.

