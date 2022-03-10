news, local-news,

Overwhelming state reassurance for Tasmania's trans community who participate in sport was not forthcoming in state parliament yesterday. However, Working It Out chief executive Lynn Jarvis said the state government is working harder in this space. During Question Time Independent MP Kristie Johnston referred to the Tasmanian Liberal Senator Claire Chandler's "Save Women's Sports" bill, before asking Ms Ogilivie what actions the government was taking to reassure transwomen that support for them exists. "In relation to Federal legislation and bills, they are a matter for Federal parliamentarians," Ms Ogilvie said. READ MORE: Hagley home of classy pacer Halwes for sale "The member will be aware that the government is committed to creating an inclusive Tasmania for all people, who are treated fairly, with respect and have the opportunity to engage with community," she said. "We have increased funding to the LGBTIQ+ program, which runs prgorams that support inclusion, participation and diversity." Ms Ogilive said a survey of LGBTIQ+ people was undertaken by the goverment and the University of Tasmania, which would inform the goverment's new framework and action plan. "That is the action we are taking," she said. The state government has increased its funding for the LGBTIQ+ grants program by $20,000 for the next two years, meaning $70,000 is available for applicants this year and in 2023. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? Ms Jarvis said it received a Healthy Tasmania grant to survey LGBTIQ+ communities and sporting clubs and organisations about participation in sport. "Overwhelmingly what we have found is that sporting clubs don't support this Claire Chandler bill, and they haven't asked for it," Ms Jarvis said. "Sporting organisations and clubs want to know how they can be more inclusive. They have never come to us with an interest in excluding people." Ms Jarvis said the government had provided extra funding of $15,500 to continue to engage with sporting clubs and transwomen, and that the extra LGBTIQ+ grants funding would be helpful. She said from a grant perspective, the government is supportive generally. "It is not a huge amount obviously, compared to the known health and wellbeing issues facing the community, but it is a good opportunity for smaller groups to apply for some funding." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/63f99507-e00d-4608-a505-157a4af0d17c.jpg/r4_36_1916_1116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg