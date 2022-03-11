sport, cricket,

A year after meeting in the preliminary final last year, Longford and Trevallyn are back for more as they chase a grand final berth. Trevallyn came out on top last year, with Longford coach Josh Adams not shying away from that fact. "I think they've got two or three batters up the top that we really need to target and get out." he said. "They've obviously hit form at the right time of the year and they knocked us off in this same game last year, so we've got a lot to play for this week, as do both clubs. RELATED: TCL's A-grade, B-grade and Female Boom div two grand finals await "We've definitely touched on it and we know that we let ourselves down last year in the same game. We are going out there to get the result and hopefully have another crack at Hadspen." His side went down to the Chieftains last week, and while he admitted there was some positives, he again said the top-order wasn't good enough - sitting at 2-29 early doors. Trevallyn captain-coach James Whiteley also said his side's performance last week "wasn't our best cricket" but still managed to keep their four-game streak alive. "Our batsmen weren't spectacular, they found a way to muddle through to a competitive score and our bowling didn't start brilliantly but our second 20 overs were exactly what you'd hope for as a captain," he said. He hopes his side, who welcome back vice-captain Caleb Lawson as Aaron Parry goes out, can take a leaf out of Longford's book with some hard running. "The balls that we aren't scoring boundaries off - our ones, twos and threes - I think they will be important," Whiteley said. "It's quite a big ground out at Longford and they play it perfectly in that they are very aggressive with their running between the wickets because they know that the vast majority of their runs aren't going to come from boundaries." The sides have met twice during season 2021-22, with Longford winning both contests - the first by 94 runs in round nine and the second by six wickets in round 15. The pair's second meeting was the last time Trevallyn lost, with key wicket Whiteley yet to play against the Tigers this season.

