sport, local-sport,

Retired Spreyton businessman Warren Viney will have a runner in two feature races this weekend but they are a long way apart in terms of distance and value. On Friday night, Viney will be trying to win the $14,000 Burnie Cup with Where Ya Bin who he races in partnership with trainer Ben Yole. Then on Saturday night he will be chasing one of harness racing's holy grails when Mach Dan contests the $1 million Miracle Mile at Menangle. Viney has a share in Mach Dan with Victorian owner Danny Zavitsanos with whom he's had a lot of success in recent years. Their biggest win has been the $750,000 New Zealand Cup with Cruz Bromac in 2019. Where Ya Bin has had nine starts for Viney and Yole since being purchased from Victoria, with his best result a win in the New Norfolk Cup at Elwick in January. Viney explained that he originally tried to buy the gelding from Victorian trainer and good mate Beau Tindale. "But I thought they wanted too much for him and he was sold to someone else," the owner explained. "He had quite a few starts after that, for just one win at Mildura, then he came up for sale again online. "We got him quite a bit cheaper this time and he paid for himself when he won his first race for us." The Burnie Cup is a similar race to the New Norfolk Cup, being a standing start over a long distance, but Viney is cautious about the six-year-old's chances. "He's not the most bomb-proof beginner and of course Burnie is a very small track where you can't come from too far back," the owner said. "So it will depend on whether he gets away." Where Ya Bin's main dangers include last year's winner Mister Gently and polemarker Rockandahardplace. Mach Dan is a $34 chance for the Miracle Mile despite having finished fourth in the group 1 Hunter Cup before winning the Newcastle Mile. "His last couple of runs have been really good but he's just under top class - he's a bit below King Of Swing and a couple of the others," Viney said "But he's won a lot of money ($467,000) and is certainly a nice horse." Viney started racing horses with Danny Zavitsanos, one of Victoria's biggest owners, almost by chance. "About six years ago, Beau Tindale asked me if I wanted to buy a horse called Soho Wonder but I couldn't afford all of it," Viney recalled. "So he got another bloke to go in it with me and that was Danny. "Since then we've got into business together and we're like family now. "He puts me in a lot of his horses but I only own what I call 'a little share'." Viney also has shares in about 10 or 12 horses with Yole. "I don't go to the races very often - I'd just as sooner watch them from home," the owner said. "I did go up to Menangle last week and look what happened (the meeting got washed out). "It was amazing - it went from dead calm to horizontal rain and I reckon we got 25mm in half an hour." The rescheduled Miracle Mile will be run at 9pm on Saturday with extended coverage on Sky Thoroughbred Central. Two Victorian horses qualified for the group 1 $100,000 Tasmania Cup in last week's first heat and there is a big lineup trying to join them on Sunday night. The interstate-trained runners in the second heat will be Joshua Richard, Holy Basil, Messerati, Western Sonador, Rackemup Tigerpie and Perfect Stride. NSW pacer Shannonstheman is also engaged but has been transferred to Beauty Point trainer Conor Crook. Holy Basil won last week's Carrick Cup and is the only one of the visitors to have raced in a standing-start. With a national rating of 120, Perfect Stride is the class runner and will share the back mark of 30m with local star Lip Reader. Rackemup Tigerpie (rating 104) is off 20m while Western Sonador (rating 95) and Shannonstheman (rating 93) are both on 10m. Perfect Stride, the NSW Derby runner-up in 2020, won the Ararat Cup two starts ago and Rackemup Tigerpie won the Hamilton Cup in January. Western Sonador contested the Inter-Dominion series late last year but drew badly in two of the three heats and the consolation final. The only time he got a decent draw he ran sixth to King Of Swing in a 1730m heat at Bathurst, beaten only 5.8m in 1:51.4.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/6b522994-a42b-42a8-b40c-934bf18209fd.png/r0_190_1966_1301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg