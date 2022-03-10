news, local-news, integrity commission, tasmania, gutwein, corruption, icac

Premier Peter Gutwein says he has never seen any indication that "systemic corruption" exists in Tasmania during his 20 years in public life as he defends the state's Integrity Commission following a scathing report. The Australia Institute released a report this week which showed integrity bodies in other states and territories carry out between three and 12 times as many investigations per year, and only NSW spends less on a per-capita basis. The Tasmanian Integrity Commission has never held a public hearing, and just six of the 55 recommendations from a 2016 review have been implemented. READ MORE: Victim of paedophile nurse 'disgusted' at groans from government MPs The government supported 47 of these recommendations, and last year restored funding from a 2014 budget cut. The report found the Integrity Commission was limited as it could only investigate public servants and MPs, rather than anyone whose conduct could affect the exercise of public administration. Politicians are exempt from being investigated once Parliament is dissolved for an election, due to them no longer serving as MPs. Mr Gutwein said the fact that Tasmanian Greens and Labor MPs were not raising corruption allegations against specific individuals under parliamentary privilege meant systemic corruption was unlikely. He said he did not see evidence of corruption in Tasmania - a similar stance taken by former Labor premier Lara Giddings. "I strongly believe, after 20 years in public life and watching governments of different persuasions govern in this state - and also being involved in many of our local governments around the state - that the evidence of there being any level of systemic corruption has never been brought forward," Mr Gutwein said. READ MORE: Woman charged with murder over Hobart death He said the Integrity Commission had more than double the staff of NSW and was in line with Victoria. The Attorney-General is working with the Integrity Commission to identify more recommendations from the 2016 review that could be implemented. The Integrity Commission received 171 complaints in 2020-21, and started two investigations. In 2018-19, it started 11 investigations. The Australia Institute report highlighted the inability for election campaign periods to be investigated in Tasmania as a major flaw, particularly given a "flood of anonymous donations" during the 2018 campaign. In the most recent campaign, the report highlighted the matter of Adam Brooks who was under police investigation, and stood shortly after polls were declared and he was elected to Braddon. "The commission was unable to investigate Mr Gutwein's handling of this situation because its governing legislation only allows it to investigate public officers," the report reads. In August, the commission reported on a matter in which two government ministers and their staff had "improperly influenced" the Work Health and Safety Regulator and WorkSafe Tasmania chief executive officer in relation to action taken against the Bob Brown Foundation which was protesting forestry activity. This was used as an example of when a public hearing into the matter could have "increased public trust" that the investigation had been extensive. "Despite there being no findings of misconduct, the commission did identify a number of high risk areas, a public perception that misconduct had occurred, and that the case was a lesson for public officers," the report reads. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? The commission also cannot investigate matters protected by parliamentary privilege. Tasmanian Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the commission had only referred two people for prosecution in 13 years. "We know that is not because corruption is less of an issue here than on the mainland," she said. Chief commissioner of the Integrity Commission, Greg Melick AO, said the board believed it did not require the power to hold tribunals. "To date, the board has been satisfied that our investigations have been sufficient to deal with matters, and that such a tribunal has not been required," he said. "To hold tribunals and public hearings where they do not assist an investigation may not only be an unnecessary use of resources but open them to be perceived as 'show trials'." Mr Melick said the powers varied from state to state and there were differing funding models. READ MORE: Hagley home of classy pacer Halwes for sale "It is difficult to directly compare interstate integrity and anti-corruption bodies," he said. "For example, the commission has powers of oversight with Tasmania Police, unlike NSW ICAC. The WA CCC and Queensland CCC hold dedicated functions to investigate crime, and particularly organised crime, unlike the Tasmanian Integrity Commission. "Each of these powers and responsibilities require different structures and resourcing models; it is not possible to directly compare each entity." He pointed to a Centre for Public Integrity report from last year which showed the Integrity Commission's functions were "on par" with equivalent bodies in Victoria and the NT.

