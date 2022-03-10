news, local-news, Knit Your Bits, Women's Health, Tasmania, Northern Tasmania, Women, Art, Tasmanian Wool Centre

Tasmanian women are proudly putting their bits on display and celebrating the diversity of their bodies. One hundred and fifteen women around Tasmania have knitted, embroidered and crocheted parts of their bodies for the Knit Your Bits exhibition. The bits share stories, from experiences of surgery and health, to a troublesome uterus - polyps, cysts and all - to a vulva with a speculum, allowing women to see what a GP sees when they perform a pap smear, to breastfeeding and more. Tasmanian Wool Centre Manager Tamara Baker submitted her rendition of a uterus. "I wanted it to be representational of almost like a garden, something that was blossoming and growing and evolving over time as I learn more, and I discover more and I connect more, I just really wanted it to reflect that," she said. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse Cecily Rosol contributed a crocheted larynx. "I thought my voice is important and I think it fits with what's happening with the women's movement at the moment ... I think we're all finding our voice and a larynx is what we use when we speak," she said. "I think making something that celebrates our bodies is a way of taking back our bodies and being proud of them and standing tall." READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk Chief executive of Women's Health Tasmania Jo Flanagan said community arts programs had a proven track record of providing good health outcomes. "We see women's confidence being undermined from a very young age, and the impact that that has on their mental health, the sense of being scrutinized and commented on all the time, a sense of being distant from their body like their body is alien to them," she said. "To have [a community arts project] that's focused on positive images about the diversity of women's bodies helps address some of the the impacts of body shaming and negativity that's directed towards women around their bodies." READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court Ms Baker said it was liberating to have her bit on display. "It's very alternative, quite contemporary, I suppose to be so vulnerable with a body piece, and something that's internal that others can't see, and something that you don't typically openly discuss." The seed for Knit Your Bits was planted after a conversation within Women's Health Tasmania about the boldness of the wall of vulvas on display at MONA, the work of a male artist. The organisation decided to send out a call to women to create works exploring the diversity of their bodies. READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes The idea was embraced by the north and north-west communities, who hosted knitting, crocheting and felting workshops. The exhibition launched this week at the Tasmanian Wool Centre in Ross. It will move to Sheffield, Launceston, Currie, Cygnet and Hobart. Visitors can vote for the People's Prize Best Bit. The prize is $1000 and a cup, donated by women MPs of the Tasmania Parliament. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

