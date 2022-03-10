sport, cricket,

Ali De Winter is fully focused on returning the Tasmanian Tigers to finals rather than the speculation on his potential coaching aspirations for the state. The 53-year-old has been tasked with guiding Tasmania in an interim capacity through the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup after Jeff Vaughan's departure to the national side. The former state player has guided the Tigers to within a whisker of a One-Day Cup final and a chance of being in the Sheffield Shield final. READ MORE: Jacob Chance on what the JackJumpers mean to him For a side which has been absent from silverware calculations for many seasons, De Winter's work has sparked speculation he could be the Tigers' next coach. "I haven't put my hand up yet, I've still got my hands buried in the cricket kit so I'll keep my hands there until the season's over," he said. "We just need to get through the cricket and not be distracted by those other things, we've managed with that uncertainty through the whole summer and I just think we need to hold tight for the next two or three weeks." READ MORE: Tasmania set for Ironman 70.3 series event With two games remaining in the Shield season, including one at Bellerive Oval, Tasmania could be a chance to make the decider if they secure strong results to end the roster season. "We'd love to make the final and we deserve to given some of the challenges we've had across the whole summer," De Winter said. "We haven't managed to play too many games at home, which has always been a strength of ours, so to play some good cricket on the road is a positive because that's where we thought we needed to improve. "It'll be lovely to finish in a final, we haven't been in one in a long, long time and we haven't won one for a long, long time so if we were to make the final we'd give ourselves a really good chance to win." The first hurdle is against fellow finals aspirant Victoria next week with Tasmania set to be boosted by the return of key batters Ben McDermott and Tim Ward after they recovered from COVID-19. Tigers captain Beau Webster misses out with a calf injury and will be replaced by Brad Hope in the squad. Australian representative Matthew Wade will take the reins in Webster's absence and take up his usual position in a strong middle order for the Tigers against his former state. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/802c363a-6689-423d-a4c1-df6bfc6c55da.jpg/r0_213_4200_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg