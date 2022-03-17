news, property,

Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover. 12 Bed | 12 Bath | 6 Car Acknowledged as one of the nation's finest examples of Georgian design, and long regarded as one of Tasmania's most treasured properties, Calstock has played a prominent role in the nation's history. Recently, this spectacular c1831 property has received the benefits of a renovation that has been compelling in its refinement and comprehensive in its reach. A sweeping drive with a satisfying soundtrack of crunching gravel heightens the sense of anticipation that begins with the first sights of the homestead's perfectly proportioned Georgian lines on the short drive from Deloraine . A kitchen that's modern in mood and exceptional in size features solid timber surfaces, ample storage and Miele appliances before flowing to a conservatory space for informal dining. Upstairs, three further bedrooms that are all accompanied by exceptional en-suites include a main bedroom of unforgettable scale and style, matched by a massive separate dressing room with bespoke joinery. Beyond the main house you'll find the classical stables and wool store that have been entirely re-imagined into two fully self-contained two bedroom apartments and a fabulous hosting venue that includes a fully equipped commercial kitchen, a light-filled dining domain and a separate lounge. A wonderful walled kitchen garden, a rose garden, greenhouse, new four bay machinery shed/workshop, separate three car garage and carport reflect the fact that Calstock's quality extends to all its ancillary infra-structure. Even the dedicated kennels are five star. If ever there was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - this is it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CUMg5RtznJ45Jw7CnxGnuV/82705fcd-59da-4f56-ba72-216d504a99dd.jpg/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg