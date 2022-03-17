This 12 bedroom Deloraine home could be your own piece of history
House of the week
12 Bed | 12 Bath | 6 Car
- 14746 Highlands Lake Road, Deloraine
- Expressions around 10 million
- Agency: Knight Frank
- Agent: Sam Woolcock, 0400813033
Acknowledged as one of the nation's finest examples of Georgian design, and long regarded as one of Tasmania's most treasured properties, Calstock has played a prominent role in the nation's history.
Recently, this spectacular c1831 property has received the benefits of a renovation that has been compelling in its refinement and comprehensive in its reach.
A sweeping drive with a satisfying soundtrack of crunching gravel heightens the sense of anticipation that begins with the first sights of the homestead's perfectly proportioned Georgian lines on the short drive from Deloraine .
A kitchen that's modern in mood and exceptional in size features solid timber surfaces, ample storage and Miele appliances before flowing to a conservatory space for informal dining.
Upstairs, three further bedrooms that are all accompanied by exceptional en-suites include a main bedroom of unforgettable scale and style, matched by a massive separate dressing room with bespoke joinery.
Beyond the main house you'll find the classical stables and wool store that have been entirely re-imagined into two fully self-contained two bedroom apartments and a fabulous hosting venue that includes a fully equipped commercial kitchen, a light-filled dining domain and a separate lounge.
A wonderful walled kitchen garden, a rose garden, greenhouse, new four bay machinery shed/workshop, separate three car garage and carport reflect the fact that Calstock's quality extends to all its ancillary infra-structure. Even the dedicated kennels are five star.
If ever there was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - this is it.