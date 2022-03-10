news, local-news, The lott, instant, Scratch, First prize, Ravenswood

One lucky shopper from Ravenswood who purchased a $5 Instant Scratch ticket on Monday from the Eastside Village Newsagency whilst shopping has bagged a $100,000 top prize. The winner who wishes to remain anonymous has plans to celebrate the win privately. READ MORE: 'Targeted dredging' for Tamar planned despite scientific report Eastside Village Newsagency Tom Gray said the team was delighted for their latest winner. "We were so excited when the winner came in to check their winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket on Monday. It was a great way to start the working week," he said. "It's always wonderful when we sell a winning ticket to a local and regular customer! It's the largest prize we've had since my time managing the store. READ MORE: Kidney disease cases on the rise "Congratulations to the winner, and we couldn't be happier for them!" A spokesperson for The Lot Anna Hobdell said she was sure the Launceston player was delighted by their instant win. READ MORE: Hagley home of classy pacer Halwes for sale "What an excellent surprise for the winner to discover!" she said. "While we don't know exactly how our winner will enjoy their prize, we have no doubt they will be smiling from ear to ear knowing their bank account will receive a $100,000 boost. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? "No matter how they enjoy their prize, we are sure it's given a wonderful lift to their day, week, month, and year! In 2021, there were 157 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across Australia, who collectively took home more than $10 million in top prizes.

