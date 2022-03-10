sport, cricket,

The pointy end of the TCL's season is here for three of their rosters, with A-grade, B-grade and Female Boom division two playing their grand finals on the weekend. A-grade sees the top two sides go head to head, pitting the undefeated Diggers against Longford at Hadspen. Diggers skipper Lockie Mitchell put their success down to a simple formula as they aim to better last year. "It's just blokes rocking up, doing their job and doing it for each other," he said. In contrast, Longford's Craig Jarman spoke highly of his team's experience leading into the big day. "We've had a pretty good group out at Longford for the past few years and some of the older boys are still out there at this point in time," he said. READ MORE: Sheffield Shield: Ali De Winter focused on finals chances ahead of Victoria clash "It takes a bit of luck sometimes to end up at the right place at the right time too, I think we've had a little bit of that on our side." Diggers won the pair's match-up, which was played a month ago in the season's final round, with both teams' bowling stocks their major strength. Mitchell and Jarman agreed that the victorious side will be who weathers the bowling storm the best. Legana and Trevallyn Gold will face off in the TCL's first-ever Female Boom division two grand final at George Town. This season marked the first time the league had split into two divisions after 10 rounds, with the Durhams winning three out of four to finish top. Since they re-joined the competition last season, Elyse Page has been a key cog in the wheel and is excited for the chance at silverware. "It's amazing, if you'd told us this time last year that we would be in a grand final, I think we would be pretty shocked," she said. READ MORE: Inaugural Ironman 70.3 Tasmania coming in February 2023 Trevallyn's Charmaine Whyman, who was one of the TCL Boom's main instigators, has led the club's second women's team after last year saw several players miss out on games every week. "I think it's pretty awesome for all the girls that are in that division to be able to have a chance to play," she said. "It's obviously awesome for us because there's no way we would have matched it with the div ones, but we will take every opportunity to get there." Trevallyn qualified for the grand final with a one-run win over George Town last week. Straight after the Boom grand final, the B-grade decider pits Trevallyn against underdogs ACL. Trevallyn finished the regular season on top of the ladder, but the Bluebacks sat fifth and have since won three sudden-death games. ACL skipper Daniel Summers is proud of his side, who have a mix of experienced and young players throughout. "Momentum has certainly been on our side and we are just playing really good team cricket and I think that's what's getting us through each week," he said. "We've just been taking it week by week, each game [we played] we knew that if we lost, we were out." Trevallyn's Andrew Fitz is confident of winning some silverware, despite being wary of ACL's Troy Huggins, who has scored 708 B-grade runs at an average of 78.61. "We've had a very good year, only lost a couple of games and we've got our full side in so there's no excuses," Fitz said. "We've just got to play our best and if we play our best, we will give it a good shake. They've got a lot of good players and it should be an even contest."

