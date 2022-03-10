news, local-news, death, suspicious, custody

Police and emergency services were called to a residence in Harrington Street Hobart at around 10.20pm last night after the report of a wounding. Upon arrival a man was located deceased and a man and a women were taken into a short time later. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, at the stage initial inquiries suggest the parties are know to one another. Anyone with information should contact police on 131444 or report to crime stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mugcRYySuDq7hAFZsXFSJE/c7d638d8-1264-4edb-b48d-4fd95b7865ed.jpg/r0_0_600_339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg