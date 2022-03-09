sport, local-sport,

Trainer Barry Campbell made only a brief appearance at Mowbray on Wednesday night but it was long enough to see his only runner Dramazing easily win the 1420m Maiden Plate. Daniel Ganderton sat the odds-on favourite just behind the leaders before angling between them in the straight and Dramazing burst clear to score by two lengths. Campbell said the four-year-old mare had been a slow learner and had been given time. "She's not there yet so she'll continue to improve," the trainer said. "Early on, it was hard keeping the weight on her but she does have good condition on her now." Dramazing was placed at her first two starts at Spreyton last May and had no luck when she resumed with a fourth to Upset at Mowbray a fortnight ago. "She was pretty wide first-up but it wasn't Daniel's fault and he's produced a gem of a ride tonight," Campbell said. Dramazing (Artie Schiller - Darci Drama) is raced by a Star Thoroughbreds syndicate and was a $22,000 buy at the 2019 Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale. A relation to the great Geegees Blackflash made a winning debut at cricket-score odds in the 1120m Maiden Plate. Geegee Alpine Gold ($51), well ridden by apprentice Peter Lui, finished strongly from just off the pace to score in a three-way photo. The three-year-old Alpine Eagle filly is out of Geegee Blackflash's half sister Gee Gee Pure Gold. "The dam showed ability and won an Alexandra Plate but hurt herself and ended up in the breeding barn," explained co-trainer Dean Wells. "This filly hasn't shown anything at home but she's trialled good three times so she might just save it for raceday." The win earned Paul and Elizabeth Geard $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses as both the owner and breeder. The second of the night's $20,000 Tasbred bonuses went the way of Decisive Choice in the 2YO Maiden but not the way Anthony Darmanin expected. "I thought she would lead easily but we couldn't cross the other horse (Espur) so I had to go to plan B," Darmanin said. "It was a tough win - she dug deep." After sitting in the middle of a line of three leaders, Decisive Choice got the better of Espur about 100m out and went on to score by a long neck. Nicole Luttrell, deputising for her father John who was stuck at home with shingles, said Decisive Choice had taken a while but had benefited from race experience. "She's still got a lot to learn and will be a really nice horse when she puts it all together," Luttrell said. The Decides filly was down sharply in class on a respectable midfield finish behind Bello Beau in the $100,000 Elwick Stakes. Heavily-backed favourite Shooting North didn't begin well from the outside gate and was never better than three and four wide before being eased down at the tail of the field. It took four-year-old gelding Launnie Nights 13 starts to open his account in the Class 1 Plate (2150m) but trainer Brendan McShane believes he will have plenty of time to add to that record. "The Pentire breed race until they're nine or 10 years old so I reckon he'll be around for a while," McShane said. Launnie Nights ($5) jumped in front from the inside barrier and led all the way for apprentice Taylor Johnstone to easily account for Hampton Bay ($101) and I'm So Cool ($17) in a race where most of the fancied runners failed to raise their supporters' hope. "He was racing out of his comfort zone but that's where you had to be tonight," McShane said. 1- MDN, 1120m: 51.00 GEEGEE ALPINE GOLD (L,D&T Wells, P Lui) 1, 10.00 Yanosha (T Johnstone) 2, 2.40f Move Like Jagger (D Pires) 3. Hd, lng nk. 1:05.68. 2- MDN, 1420m: 1.90f DRAMAZING (B Campbell, D Ganderton) 1, 23.00 Silver Persuasion (E Byrne Burke) 2, 8.50 Miss Sleuth (I Toker) 3. 2 len, 2-3/4 len. 1:26.54. 3- RTG62, 1620m: 4.80 RAVAGE (T Keys, T Baker) 1, 14.00 Herman's Bells (T Johnstone) 2, 8.50 Phenomenal Dancer (E Byrke Burke) 3. Hd, 2-1/2 len. 1:38.63. 4- 2YO MDN, 1120m: 5.50 DECISIVE CHOICE (J Luttrell, A Darmanin) 1, 15.00 Espur (E Byrne Burke) 2, 9.00 Unique Glow (S Carr) 3. Lng nk, 3/4 len. 1:06.46. 5- CL1, 2150m: 5.00 LAUNNIE NIGHTS (B McShane, T Johnstone) 1, 101.00 Hampton Bay (E Byrne Burke) 2, 17.00 I'm So Cool (K Quilty) 3. 5-1/4 len, 1/2 len. 2:14.87. 6- CL1, 1420m: 3.10f McSWEYN (B Baker, C Baker) 1, 10.00 Finxy (D Pires) 2, 8.50 Powerful Pebbles (A Darmanin) 3. Hd, 1/2 len. 1:27.2. 7- BM76, 1420m: 6.50 SH'BOURNE REBEL (S Nichols, B McCoull) 1, 3.40 Boom Dot Com (C Jordan) 2, 2.15f Coronation Keith (S Carr) 3. Hd, 1/2 len. 1:25.48. 8- RTG62, 1120m: 9.00 LADY JOKER (L,D&T Wells, P Lui) 1, 3.50f SHARMA RAMA (B McCoull) 2, 9.00 Champagne Cinders (C Baker) 3. Sht 1/2 hd, hd. 1:05.89. 9- BM68, 1220m: 7.00 OUR LITTLE TED (C Thompson, M Lawrence) 1, 3.60 Entrapped (C Jordan) 2, 8.00 Iris West (T Johnstone) 3, 16.00 Terracotta (R Tan) 4. Hd, lng nk. 1:12.84.

