The Tasmanian government is being urged to lead a national push for tax reforms which could include a higher GST covering more items. "The current dependence on personal and corporate taxes stands in contrast to other OECD economies that generate significantly more of their revenues from indirect taxes such as GST," accounting body CPA Australia said in its submission for the upcoming Tasmanian budget. "Reforming the GST system by broadening the base and considering an increase in the tax rate will not only improve the efficiency of federal taxes, but will also allow Tasmania to reduce its dependence on more inefficient taxes, including stamp duty." Stamp duty is one of the factors that push up the cost of housing. CPA Australia said the state government could take a leadership role in the "essential" reform by engaging the federal, state and territory governments and the public in meaningful and progressive discussion of the GST system. "Increased revenues from GST grants will then enable state tax reform to progress as grant revenue replaces inefficient and comparatively high state taxes," it said. Premier Peter Gutwein has not been enthusiastic about a higher GST rate. He last year said the Liberal Party was about lower taxes, not more taxes, and the state government had no plans for a higher GST. That followed then-New South Wales treasurer and current Premier Dom Perrottet - a Liberal - saying he wanted the GST increased or broadened and a broad-based land tax to replace "inefficient" stamp duty. Tasmanian-based economist Saul Eslake is another tax reform advocate. "You would struggle to find an economist who thinks it's a bad idea, though there are differing opinions among economists as to how to deal with the transition from one to the other ...," he said in response to Mr Perrottet's land tax proposal. CPA Australia's Tasmanian budget submission said inefficiencies and distortions caused by stamp duties were well understood and accepted. "The government should publicly consult on managing the transition from stamp duty to annualised land and property taxes," it said. "This reform could help improve housing affordability. "In turn, this could reduce the need for current policy responses to housing affordability, such as first home owner incentives, subsidised housing, transfer payments and public-private projects. "It could also provide a more stable revenue stream for the government which is generated from the residents who directly consume and benefit from the public goods and services provided by the government." The state budget will be delivered on May 26.

