Police target Launceston hoons and shoplifters in CBD crackdown

newsletters, editors-pick-list, launceston, police, hoon, cbd, mall, shoplifting

Launceston Police will be conducting a high-visibility operation in the city's CBD this week targeting hooning offences, shoplifting and antisocial behaviour. The operation will include uniform police, road and Public Order Services, Northern Drug Investigation Services, Dog Handler Unit, as well as Transport Safety and Investigation Unit officers from the Department of State Growth. Consequently, Launceston residents should expect to see additional police officers out on patrol in the greater CBD area at the Brisbane Street Mall. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds Inspector Nathan Johnston said that the operation's aim was to reduce antisocial behaviour and support the retailers and Launceston community. "Police will be focusing on targeting antisocial behaviour, volume crime, drugs, shoplifting, hooning and vehicle compliance, to ensure our community remains as safe as possible," he added. According to Inspector Johnston, the operation follows a resurgence of shoplifting offences after a COVID-induced lull. "There has been a gradual trend in shoplifting [...] There's also some concern from shop owners and when we hear these concerns we reach out and try and do our best to curb these fears, " he said. READ MORE: Better protection for women against strangulation and stealthing "Tasmania is a very safe place to live, our goal is to target behaviours that impact upon our community, our objective is to make our roads and communities as safe as possible." Beyond ramping up police presence in the CBD, Inspector Johnston also noted that police are continuing to pursue other avenues to bring down instances of antisocial behaviour. READ MORE: Hospitals in the North and North-West remain at escalation level two "We work with the City of Launceston and non-governmental organisations to try and work at the deeper root of the issues. So whether it's homelessness or youth, we work together to try and get a better understanding of why it's occurring and actually fix the issues that sit behind the problems," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/5f565691-0399-4fe5-bef2-877da666efe6.jpg/r0_6_4171_2363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg