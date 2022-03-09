newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association chief executive John McKew has resigned from his role about one year after he was appointed to the role. In an announcement sent on Wednesday, the TFGA announced Mr McKew had resigned effective immediately for personal reasons. Marcus McShane has stepped in as acting chief executive, but wouldn't be drawn on why Mr McKew was leaving the role. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds Since he was appointed to the role in mid-March 2021, Mr McKew had begun a process of reforming the organisation, with a key focus on communication and further engaging with members. He had indicated that the organisation was in need of renewal, and had said they would look to grow the TFGA into a proactive industry voice for its members in Tasmania's agricultural community. Membership fees had also increased under Mr McKew's tenure, which he said was necessary to help bring the organisation into a place where it could advocate properly for the sector. READ MORE: Better protection for women against strangulation and stealthing He had also flagged more employment opportunities in the future. Mr McShane thanked Mr McKew for his work in the role and confirmed the organisation "would continue his good work." "We want to keep running as normally as possible, it's business as usual for us and we will be continuing the work he [McKew] started." Mr McShane has worked with the TFGA since 1993 when he took a role on the Wool Council. He also stepped in as acting CEO after the departure of former CEO Peter Skillern before Mr McKew's appointment to the role last year. READ MORE: Hospitals in the North and North-West remain at escalation level two. "The TFGA remains committed to providing the services our members need, in a timely and effective manner,"Mr McShane said. "Particularly during an election year, we will continue to advocate on behalf of all Tasmanian farmers on the issues that affect them." Mr McShane said the TFGA would begin a search for a new CEO as soon as possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/cd0425da-38fb-4c57-952a-0fdcf404052c.jpg/r6_85_3190_1884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg