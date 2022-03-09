news, local-news,

Labor is accusing the government of stalling on two of its major election projects, including the Launceston General Hospital redevelopment and the building of a new Tamar bridge. Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow said budget funding had not been allocated towards the LGH redevelopment. "When given the opportunity in parliament today to confirm funding would be included in the next State Budget, Peter Gutwein refused and deflected, instead re-announcing some aspects of the plan, and promising another plan announcement soon," she said. In response, Premier Peter Gutwein said it was a 10-year plan that when developed, would serve the community for the next 50 years. "The LGH Masterplan has been completed. A fully staged program of works to implement the masterplan will be ready for public release by the end of the year." Regarding the Tamar Bridge, Labor leader Bec White said State Growth had told relevant councils that the bridge project will never stack up. She asked the government whether the bridge will ever be built. The government has previously said it will have the design, planning, approval and procurement processes started by next year, with construction to commence in 2025 and a bridge to be completed by 2028 - but this is subject to Commonwealth funding. Mr Gutwein said in parliament on Wednesday that a preliminary business case is now complete, and further complementary work is being progressed. He said geotechnical investigations are currently underway. "Cost estimates and concept designs to support a full and open public consulation on the proposed location and alignment of the second Tamar river crossing are to be refined by additional geotechnical investigations," Mr Gutwein said. "The geotechnical investigations are crucial in informing refined costings and concept designs, which are being progressed for the business case," he said. "We will have more to say on the second Tamar crossing very soon." Mr Gutwein said the bridge project is being further refined "on the expectation that federal funding will likely require the project to be reviewed by Infrastructure Australia".

