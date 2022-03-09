We must go back to basics to build a better future for Tasmania

comment, opinion,

When Peter Gutwein called the state election a year early, he claimed it was about giving Tasmania stability. But 12 months on, what we have instead is a government in chaos, with crisis after crisis engulfing the Liberals, two MPs gone and multiple cabinet reshuffles. What is worse is that the chaos in the Premier's cabinet has distracted him from what really matters to Tasmanians. Recent data from the ABS show that Tasmanians are going backwards - and that's because this government just isn't getting the basics right. Six months ago, after Peter Gutwein's underwhelming State Budget I urged him to start taking action to help Tasmanians struggling with the enormous pressure on their household budgets. The Premier had clear options available to him - instructing his Attorney General to implement the petrol price legislation he'd promised more than a year earlier, working with government businesses like TasWater and Aurora to bring down utility prices, telling his Cabinet he would not accept any new taxes on Tasmanian families. But, instead of doing any of that, he sat on his hands and did nothing - abandoning all the families fighting every week just to get ahead. As a result Tasmanians continue to be pushed to the brink - we are now the least affordable state in which to rent a home, whether in cities or the regions, and the average family spends 34 per cent of their income on rent. At the same time, petrol prices have surged to more than $2 a litre, the cost of groceries and utilities just keeps going up and up, we officially have the highest power bills in the country, TasWater is putting water bills up by 15 per cent over the next four years and this government has also announced a new tax on every Tasmanian's garbage collection. And with Tasmanians experiencing a real wage cut of 1.5 per cent, finding a way to pay all those bills is becoming harder and harder. The people of Tasmania know what they are experiencing - they know they are going backwards and that if Mr Gutwein cannot get the basics right, he is not the right person to manage the economy. This is a Premier and a government that have dropped the ball on economic management and left it lying on the field, all the while sticking to the Liberal playbook of making endless announcements without delivering. The major infrastructure projects that are delayed and over budget continue to hold us back - projects like the shiploader at Burnie, the Cradle Mountain Cableway, the new Tamar Bridge, stage two of the Launceston General Hospital upgrade and Legana Primary School. The fact is that as well as abandoning the Tasmanian people, Peter Gutwein has also not delivered on his commitment to be a champion of Tasmanian business. After promising he had a plan to reopen the borders, he failed to deliver, causing needless uncertainty and a downturn for many businesses, with many having the toughest January on record. He gave in to the Greens over the salmon industry, failed to deliver a real solution for mining businesses being threatened with disruptive protests, and wouldn't listen to our breweries and drinks distributors on the container refund scheme, needlessly costing them millions. And the business community in Burnie feels so abandoned by him over the planned court relocation that they've started developing their own plans for the redevelopment. With a Premier like this, it's becoming increasingly clear that Tasmanian business owners need a new champion. So as the government implodes, real life for Tasmanian families, individuals and businesses is looking increasingly uncertain and expensive. Meanwhile, homelessness in our state is at record levels, the health system is sinking deeper and deeper into crisis and school results have gone backwards during the past 10 years. NAPLAN results show that a child born in Tasmania is twice as likely to be unable to read or do maths by the time they leave Year 9 than a child born on the other side of Bass Strait. And that, combined with lack of delivery for our state, is perhaps the biggest economic failure of the Gutwein government. By holding back our children, they are holding back our future. Tasmania is at a critical juncture ... the world is changing, and we are well positioned to benefit from that change, but in doing so we need to get the economic basics right so we can build a better future for all Tasmanians.

