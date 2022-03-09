Time to declare open season on feral deer

Letters, Editor, Feral Deer, Season

IT'S about time the Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett "bit the bullet" and declared open season on Tasmania's feral deer population. He would lose the support of those big property owners who see value in selling shooting rights each year, along with diehard shooters, many of which come from across Bass Strait. But at the same time Mr Minister, you'd get the support of all Tasmanians concerned with our unique environments. as well as those many farmers suffering crop damage each year. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds The balance would definitely be a plus for you Mr Barnett. And why is venison so different and harmful to us when there are no restrictions on other wild game such as wallabies and rabbits? I REFER to Gillon McLachlan comments regarding an AFL team in Tasmania. Mr McLachlan has completely missed the boat when it comes to AFL in Tasmania, nearly all other sports have capitalised on AFL's failure to realise the potential market, and it will take a decade of AFL commitment to win it back. A total own goal by the AFL to every other sport. READ MORE: Better protection for women against strangulation and stealthing THE folly of the proposed AFL stadium on the regatta grounds even outstrips our sports-mad Premier's recent "thought bubble" regarding the Commonwealth Games bid. Obviously it is another distraction from the Gutwein government's real responsibilities and, given the government's track record, it will never be built. Nor should it ever be built as this is public land that should remain open to all for free, not just for some of the paying public on very limited occasions. Such a stadium would sit empty most of the time. We already have a world-class stadium at Bellerive. The small 27,000 capacity of the planned new stadium could be greatly increased at Blundstone by adding a new stand for a fraction of the mammoth cost. Also a retractable roof is totally unnecessary with Hobart having not only the driest climate of any state capital from May to August, but averaging only five rain days each month during that period compared to much wetter Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth that average twice as many rain days. READ MORE: Hospitals in the North and North-West remain at escalation level two. If the new stadium sounds fantastic to some, then that's exactly what it is - the stuff of fantasy. Rather than a Tassie Devil logo to adorn the plans, perhaps a more appropriate animal would be a flying pig or else a white elephant. Premier Gutwein's latest folly has only succeeded in giving the AFL another excuse to delay the bid for a state team by adding another fanciful condition which is totally unrealistic and unnecessary. My condolences to Jane Howlett on the passing of her brother, but to resign from working as a minister, and remain sitting in parliament, doing nothing and getting very well paid, certainly doesn't pass the pub test. If everyone who has lost a loved family member resigned, there wouldn't be a lot of people at work. READ MORE: Sharing a common thread on International Women's Day Perhaps the real reason for her resignation is that the accusations about a conflict of interest are true, but we will never know, because Gutwein believes everything his ex-ministers tell him whether it's the truth or not. Adam Brooks is a prime example of that happening. WHEN the price is going well over $2 a litre for fuel, the government must be making big money on the excise and then 10% GST on top. It is a pity some of the money is not spent on fixing the roads that seem to be getting worse, and upgrading and sealing the country's gravel roads. That does not happen now. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168593318/41d42a47-beef-47a7-8c69-c9c40c405b13.jpg/r9_218_4190_2580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg