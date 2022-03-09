Community always rallies in darkest times

comment, opinion,

Watching the news over the past couple of weeks has been devastating and it seems as though the whole planet is consumed by doom and gloom. What is happening in the Ukraine at the moment is heartbreaking to watch and it is easy to feel helpless. There really is not much we can do but watch as homes, communities and whole townships are destroyed. As an island country with no shared borders, it is difficult for Australians to understand how an invasion like this can happen. But you know me, I like to look for the positive and that has to be the unity, solidarity and compassion of the Ukrainian people. The way the whole country has banded together to protect their independence from Russia is nothing but inspiring. To keep myself focused on the positive I have been trying to concentrate on the 'little' but good stories that are coming out of the Ukraine. Stories of communities coming together and arming themselves, stories of neighbouring countrymen heading to the conflict zones to help their Ukrainian brothers and sisters, and even the stories of Russian people protesting their country's actions and Russian soldiers drilling holes in their fuel tanks so they can't continue. Closer to home, the past couple of weeks have been horrific for our Queensland and New South Wales friends and family. We all watched as their homes and businesses were inundated by flood waters. Australia is an extreme country that can see droughts, floods and fires all within months of each other, so in some ways these scenes are nothing new and if anything, they seem to be becoming more regular. What is new though, is the sheer amount of water these catchments are experiencing as well as how often it is experienced. A good indicator of how unexpected these flood waters were, is the new Windsor Bridge over the Hawkesbury River. Costing $101 million, this bridge was meant to be 'flood proof' but it has already been flooded twice in 12 months. Despite all the technology we have available to map, plan and prepare as best we can, at the end of the day there is no controlling Mother Nature. While the flood water is shocking enough, the real hard work and heartache comes once the water recedes and the real damage is revealed. We are only now starting to see this; roads washed away, homes and businesses full of mud, lives lost - it is just overwhelming. Again, I tried to remain focused on the good stories coming out of these flood affected areas; strangers banding together, unlikely heroes heading out in their tinnies and kayaks to help those that are trapped. There is no doubt that in times of hardship, our differences all fade away and we unite over a common cause. What a shame it is we only seem to be able to find this compassion and empathy when things are really bad in life - imagine if it could be like this all the time. Unity in hardship is something our community knows all about. In 2019, a bushfire raged through the Fingal Valley threatening many homes and lives. I spent a lot of time at the Fingal Valley Neighbourhood House with Emergency Services, community volunteers as well as affected community members and I learnt a lot about our community. I learnt that when push comes to shove, we all have each others' backs and that people, even perfect strangers are ready to jump in and help wherever they can, so let them. Because of the 2019 fire, the Fingal Valley was eligible for funding for community infrastructure projects as part of the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program. After talking with members of valley community groups in Fingal and St Marys, the council put forward four projects for potential funding. We are proud to announce that all four of these have been funded, totalling more than $1.8 million. These projects are the Mangana Telecommunications Cell, construction of the St Marys Indoor Recreation and Multi-Use Facility, Fingal Town Park and Youth Playground and construction of a Fingal Community Shed. We are really excited about these projects and council officers will soon be talking to the Fingal communities about them to make sure that they will suit their needs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/7160c05b-5ce3-47d2-b8f5-13e65bc5835b.jpg/r0_306_6016_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg