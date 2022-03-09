news, local-news,

Tasmania has recorded over 1000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as testing for the virus increases. On Wednesday, 1109 new COVID cases were recorded, slightly up on the previous day, while the number of total active cases in the state rose from 5607 to 5761. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds People in the state's COVID@home program also rose from 526 to 552, while people under observation in the state's community case management facilities remained at two. Hospital cases also remained steady at 14, with 7 people being treated for COVID, up one on the previous day. READ MORE: Better protection for women against strangulation and stealthing The Department of Health advised the remaining seven patients in the hospital were being treated for non-COVID-related illnesses. Four people remain in intensive care units, with no new COVID related deaths recorded. Testing in the state rose from 1249 to 1454, while daily lab tests almost doubled rising from 798 to 1401. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/ac971412-afad-48ea-a384-f028c330fa24.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg