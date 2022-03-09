Trout being tempted by earthly delights

sport, local-sport,

Heavy rain last week lifted levels of various northern trout streams, no doubt stirring trout appetites while at the same time giving them access to terrestrial tucker like worms, grubs and grasshoppers previously out of reach. Many of these downpours were localised and in the East certainly benefited the upper South Esk system. Already running high, the main river was lifted further by important tributaries the Break O'Day and downstream the St Pauls. Also boosted were levels of the Ringarooma River and eastern coastal streams like the George, Scamander, Swan and Meredith Rivers. After a hot summer of bright sunshine over rivers low and clear and with spawning coming up, trout would have made the most of chances to fossick in places like backwaters freshly-filled, especially those with no flows. Trout still doing so in any sidewaters remaining along lower reaches would be attracted by bait left unmoving, and to lures fished low and slow. With anglers on saltwater down south battling brisk southerly winds and reporting kingfish few and far between, others in the north seem to be profiting from Bass Strait brine being warmer at present than anywhere else around the state. One experienced angler, based at Bridport and a long-time specialist in catching snapper, took another hefty example from Anderson Bay last Saturday. Boated off Barnbougle after taking a slice jig lure, this snapper weighed eight kilograms. Arthurs Lake 2.32 (metres from spilling) Great Lake 12.46 Little Pine Lagoon 0.93 Penstock Lagoon 0.24 Woods Lake 1.14 Lake St Clair 2.06 Lake Echo 4.72 Bradys Lake 0.30 Bronte Lagoon 0.74 Laughing Jack Lagoon 5.33 Meadowbank 0.39 Lake Plimsoll 4.15 Lake Murchison 16.82 Lake Mackintosh 5.29 Lake Pieman 1.22 Lake Mackenzie 5.31 Lake Rowallan 12.24 Lake Parangana 0.82 Lake Cethana 0.47 Lake Barrington 0.17 Lake Gairdner 0.71 Lake Leake 4.53 Lake Pedder 1.52 Lake Gordon 27.29

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/5aef0bfc-6ca9-4b07-9332-410fb6920106.jpg/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg