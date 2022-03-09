news, local-news,

Tasmania's legal profession is concerned about the future of the state's law reform body, expressing particular worry about the adequacy of current funding. The University of Tasmania is conducting a review into the future of the Institute (TLRI) and will make recommendations about its structure, governance and ongoing funding, but says it remains "committed" to the Institute. The TLRI receives $256,000 in joint funding per year, with $50,000 provided by the state government and $206,000 from the University of Tasmania, while funding and grants can also be received from the Law Foundation of Tasmania for individual projects and other sources. READ MORE: Law professionals hold 'grave concerns' over university legal education Its current 2019 agreement between the state governmnet, the University of Tasmania and Law Society of Tasmania is up for renewal in November this year. Tasmania's Law Reform Institute director Brendan Gogarty wrote in its 2020 annual report that its primary funding stream from the Department of Justice's Solicitor's Guarantee Fund was not received. "This has resulted in no grant or institutional funding being accessible for priority work," he said. "That compounds existing limitations on baseline funding and continuing work and continuing uncertainty about the long term ability of the institute to sustainably contribute to law reform in this state." Dr Gogarty added that the TLRI had lost its casual research staff because of the funding issues. READ MORE: Better protection for women against choking and stealthing Law Society of Tasmania president Simon Gates said funding of the TLRI was a concern. He said a review initiated by the university in relation to the future of the law reform institute was underway. "The Tasmanian Law Reform Institute is Tasmania's only independent law reform advisory body and we have concerns about the level of resources," Mr Gates said. "It provides vital independent analysis of the adequacy of current laws and the need for any reforms to keep pace with societal values and expectations," he said. "Every other state has an independent law reform body, and the need for such a body is not in question, but it needs to be properly resourced." Dr Gogarty, in the 2020 annual report, said the TLRI met with the Attorney General, the Vice Chancellor of the university and the Law Society of Tasmania about its funding issues. "All ... recognise the difficult situation the Institute is in and the need to work towards a more sustainsble funding and staffing model." Attorney General Elise Archer said the goverment is aware of the review. "The University of Tasmania is seeking to undertake a review of the TLRI to consider and make recommendations about the structure, governance and ongoing funding of the TLRI as the State's peak law reform body, established in 2001 by agreement," she said. "We look forward to the review's completion before the current funding agreement expires in November 2022." UTAS Law Dean Michael Stuckey said it remained committed to the TLRI. "The Tasmanian Law Reform Institute plays a fundamental role in ensuring that our laws are working effectively and are serving the community as they should," Professor Stuckey said "We are proud of and absolutely committed to the Institute and are currently working with our partners to ensure it continues making its vital contribution to Tasmania into the future. Part of this work involves an independent review and ensuring the Institute has a sustainable funding model."

