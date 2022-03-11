newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As the state prepares to further relax the settings in which masks must be worn, Tasmanians are taking it upon themselves to decide when and where they will continue to wear masks. On March 4, Premier Peter Gutwein announced masks would no longer need to be worn at shopping centres, supermarkets, department stores or other retail settings. The Premier also announced that as of 5pm March 11, masks would no longer be mandatory at seated restaurants and cafes, large outdoor events of more than 1000 people and offices and workplaces. EAD MORE: 'Targeted dredging' for Tamar planned despite scientific report With the state still recording thousands of new COVID cases daily, the premier's announcement has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Mowbray woman Susan Goebel said the decision to relax the mask mandate would put others at risk. "Do people really think that it is safe to do this?," she said. "I for one feel we are now at far more risk than ever before, the case numbers increased after school returned so why put so many at risk? "It is here, it is still spreading and so many have become far too complacent. READ MORE: Kidney disease cases on the rise In a poll of The Examiner subscribers, 22 per cent of respondents said they would continue to wear a mask despite changes to the mandate, while 26 per cent said they would not. However, the majority of respondents, 51 per cent, indicated they would "sometimes" wear a mask depending on the situation. One respondent said she would wear a mask in settings where she felt at risk, while another said she would continue to wear a mask until her children had received their second dose. "I will be wearing my masks until the kids' second vaccinations have become effective," she said. "After that I will follow the public health requirements, feeling like I have done all I reasonably can. I know there's not much point wearing my masks when people with active symptoms aren't wearing theirs, but until my family is double dosed it's one thing I can do." READ MORE: Hagley home of classy pacer Halwes for sale Summerdale Medical Practice partner Dr Don Rose said after more than two years of COVID protocols he expected most people would take a common-sense approach to mask-wearing. "I think now it's going to be more of a common-sense decision rather than a compulsory decision," he said. "Most of us are pretty familiar with how COVID works now, I think most of the public is pretty familiar. "Now it's just a matter of - this is what living with COVID is all about - and making those decisions about what risk you're willing to take, and what positions you're willing to put yourself in." Dr Rose said those people at greater risk of the virus understood the protection a mask provided and would likely continue wearing one, regardless of the changes to the mandate. "I don't think those 'at risk' will get rid of them or stop wearing them for the time being," he said. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? Ascent Fitness owner Dr John Ralph also responded to The Examiner survey and said he would continue to wear a mask as a simple protection against COVID and act of social conscience "It's not a difficult thing to do, so I do it," he said. "Also, some workers still have to wear masks, so I see it as a small way of solidarity for them." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

