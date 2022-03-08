Soldiering on for a cause

news, local-news,

Multiple former soldiers will walk from Launceston to Deloraine and back this weekend for a cause close to their hearts. The Long Patrol group is set to shine a light on mental health issues impacting Australia's veteran community while raising money. They planned on doing this by participating in the March on in March 96-kilometre challenge, which is designed to replicate the distance of the Kokoda Track. The participants, consisting of both men and women, are set to donate the funds to Soldier On, who are aiming to raise $1 million from the campaign to extend the reach of its services for veterans. The money is expected to be used by the not-for-profit veteran support organisation to help prevent suicide in the veteran community and to combat the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder on returning soldiers. Coordinator Oliver Breeze said he decided to participate in the event after losing a close friend, who was also a veteran. "All defence members take an oath to serve our nation, many veterans come back from deployment affected by the atrocities of war, and take a long time to get over those catastrophic events," he said. "As a result, the suicide rate for ADF veterans is significantly higher than that of the civilian population." Last year, the team started with minimal planning in about mid-February and undertook slight promotion work on social media, before setting off on an epic 20-hour walk from Launceston to Devonport. The mammoth effort raised about $13,000, but this year, the group is aiming slightly higher, and hoped to hit the $20,000 mark. Mr Breeze said the group was the first team in Australia to walk the entire distance in under 24-hours, as the majority of participants usually opted to walk roughly five-kilometres a day throughout the month. "We had a great time completing the arduous task, and this year we have changed the route to walk from Launceston to Deloraine and then back to Launceston," he said. The group will set off at 2pm on Sunday. To donate, visit www.marchonchallenge.org.au/fundraisers/thelongpatrol.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/c83eb501-c384-4dee-8398-75c364d326ff.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg