The Meander Valley community has lost one of its much-loved residents and a passionate volunteer. At home in Hadspen, and surrounded by her family, 83-year-old Thelma Wood passed away after a short battle with an inoperable form of cancer. Born on November 27, 1938, at the Queen Victoria Maternity Hospital on High Street, Mrs Wood spent her life in Northern Tasmania. Her professional career consisted of admin work at an insurance company, various banks in the area, and at a watch repairing business, but it's for her voluntary work that Mrs Wood will be remembered. After her children had all grown up and moved away, and following the death of her second husband, Jack, in 2008, Mrs Wood wanted a social outlet. Then, at Gardenfest, in 2009, when making conversation with a house guide, Mrs Wood was asked to volunteer at Entally Estate. Volunteering was something Mrs Wood had never considered, but the idea of having a weekly outing and a local social group was appealing to her, and by February 2010, she started as a house guide at Entally. Mrs Wood thrived in her role where she had the chance to chat to people from all over the world, and even went above-and-beyond to undertake in-depth research into the facility's history, to uncover information still referred to today. She was also exceedingly quick at forming friendships, which came down to her lovely personality and sharp wit, according to fellow volunteer and close friend Margaret Cunningham. "She'll be very sadly missed at Entally ... she used to make a cake every Wednesday for morning tea, and we called it Thelma's favourite cake, so we're going to continue that tradition now," she said. "Often after our days there we would go to her house to have a lovely talk over a cup of tea, and she was always very keen to show us around her beautiful garden." Events and marketing manager at the estate, Monique Artis, said Mrs Wood was an incredible and gentle woman who always cared about everybody else, and did her best to help others. "Thelma was such a beautiful person," she said The eldest of her four children, Catherine Blackwell, said her mother would be remembered by the family as a bright and vibrant personality who was always available for a chat. "If you ever had a problem, or needed someone to talk to, she was there, and nearly every time you left her place, you had a tin of biscuits under your arm, or were carrying a piece of cake," she said. Mrs Blackwell described her mum as an exemplary and energetic mother of four, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of three, with one more on the way in August.

