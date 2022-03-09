coronavirus,

Uncertain restrictions around mask-wearing, the contact tracing and isolation requirements are placing undue pressure on business and has prompted an industry body to call on the government to act. However the government maintains their approach to easing restrictions is in line with Public Health advice and is keeping community safety at its heart. The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wrote to Premier Peter Gutwein on Tuesday to urgently repeal or modify several COVID-19 restriction measures around mask-wearing, isolation requirements and COVID-safe plans. READ MORE: Who is Lara Alexander? The Liberals' newest MP "Businesses are spending upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars on requirements like COVID-safe plans, which include deep-cleaning requirements, and also have to deal with reduced density for patrons and isolation measures for staff," TCCI president Michael Bailey said. Mr Bailey said the business community had been hit hard by the pandemic, and were continuing to shoulder the burden of restricting conditions, which were not comparable to other states. A government spokesperson said public health advice had been taken at every step during the pandemic. "Our staged approach to the removal of mask requirements for retail customers is another important marker in our transition to living with COVID-19 in our community, with the lowest risk (i.e. customers are indoors generally for short periods of time) being removed first," they said. READ MORE: Policeman set to call time on Launceston career Mr Bailey said businesses were reporting many patrons were unsure about restrictions, particularly around wearing masks. "What we'd like to see is the government reduce restrictions in a blanket capacity and not this bits, piecemeal approach." Pubs and clubs have been left frustrated about the inconsistent mask and check-in requirements for their venues. Under the new regulations, the mask mandate has been removed for retail settings, and will be similarly dropped for restaurants, cafes, events and office spaces from 5pm on Friday. Mr Bailey said the government had shown exceptional leadership over the past two years, but the time was right to fully transition the community to living with the virus. "With Tasmania's borders now open and with the return of international visitors to Australia, the TCCI believes that we are now well and truly in the "living with COVID" stage," he said. The government spokesperson said the staged removal of restrictions also included changes to close contact requirements to reduce the change that people quarantining will have quarantine extended due to another household case. "These changes are more confirmation that Tasmania is returning to normal, and Tasmanians continue to do a fantastic job as we transition to living with COVID-19." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/829b1516-6712-4ec7-97cc-29704c6fd242.jpg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg