Gatherings at various locations across the state's North were held in celebration of International Women's Day this week. At Longford, one of Tasmania's oldest farming properties, Brickendon, hosted members of the United in Pink project. The pilot program was created in September 2020, in collaboration with the Northern Tasmanian Migrant Resource Centre. The initiative was specifically targeted at females within refugee background communities. Women primarily from Afghanistan and Iran came together to sew scarves, otherwise known as hijabs, out of pink fabric. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds Participants combined the skill of sewing with informal conversation, in which breast cancer awareness was promoted. Program co-ordinator Gabriela Zampini said despite being invited to book for a mammogram and having access to educational material in different languages, statistics showed many ethnic women did not access screening services. "It is believed that many of these women view these examinations as something they can only access when they have symptoms, rather than viewing it as a tool they can use for early detection and prevention," she said. "With this in mind, we knew we needed a different approach, so rather than focusing on traditional education, we decided to offer a series of community-based activities, providing a comfortable and safe environment where women could come together to learn about breast cancer, screening, and prevention." READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation After the meetings had concluded, the participants were invited to attend a more formal information session with Breast Cancer Screening Tasmania and, as a result, 30 women signed up for their first breast screening. On Tuesday, at the re-launch of the program, which coincided with International Women's Day, it was announced the 2022 edition of the program would involve an artsy twist. Largely due to a grant the Migrant Resource Centre received from Arts Tasmania, this year's sessions are set to involve a list of local artists such as Mairi Ward, Mae Finlayson, Carmencita Palermo and Cara Rama. The artists are expected to engage with different ethnic groups to create unique pieces of art that represent breast cancer using the original 30 pink scarves created during the initial sessions. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals Ms Zampini said passing on the scarves and turning them into different artworks was a metaphor for passing the awareness message within refugee background women to encourage them to attend regular checks. The program's co co-ordinator Asiyeh Heidari was born in Afghanistan, but fled to Iran in 1998, where she lived as a refugee until 2014, before migrating to Tasmania. Ms Heidari said the free and easily accessible services in Australia were not available for women in her homeland. READ MORE: Hillcrest AFL tribute match shows strength of community "The women care about these things there, but unfortunately the clinics and organisations do not, so most of the women that participate in our program have never heard any of this information before," she said. "It's not just the program that's important for Afghan women, but International Women's Day is too, because it gives them knowledge." Since taking control of Kabul in August, last year, the Taliban imposed severe restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, including disallowing them from returning to work or travelling in public without being with a male guardian. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

