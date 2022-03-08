news, local-news, Security, Thomas Paul, Administration, Deloitte, voluntary

The security firm Thomas Paul Security Services Pty Ltd has appointed an administrator. The Prospect-based company employs 32 staff. Deloitte Turnaround & Restructuring partners Travis Anderson and Robert Woods were appointed voluntary administrators on March 4, 2021. READ MORE: Premier denies conflict of interest issue over $15 million stadium funds The family-owned company, whose director and secretary was Matthew Radford, was established in 2000. "Thomas Paul Security Services Pty Ltd provides a range of security services to customers throughout Tasmania," voluntary administrator Thomas Anderson said. READ MORE: Taxi driver shortage leaving people with disability fearing isolation "Services offered include alarm and security system installation, 24-hour alarm monitoring and incident response, cash transit services, security patrols and static guards. Mr Anderson said a priority would be to seek urgent expressions of interest in relation to the recapitalisation of Thomas Paul Security or sale of the business. READ MORE: Launceston publican 'frustrated' over staged mask removals "We are assessing the viability of the business and its ability to continue to trade with the view to recapitalise or sell the business," Mr Anderson said. "Thomas Paul Security is a well-known Tasmanian business that has grown over many years. READ MORE: Hillcrest AFL tribute match shows strength of community He said it was too soon to speculate on what had caused the problems. "We will contact all key customers and suppliers to advise them of the appointment and better understand the extent of creditor claims," he said. The first meeting of creditors will be held on March 17 2022, when the Administrators will outline their role and initial findings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

