sport, local-sport,

Smart sprinter Our Little Ted gets the chance to return to the winners' list when he drops in class to contest the Benchmark 68 Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night. He will have to carry 60kg after the claim for Victorian apprentice Mikaela Lawrence but Cressy trainer Cameron Thompson expects him to give his six rivals a run for their money. "He puts in a good effort every start and small fields seem to be his go," Thompson said. "He got run off his legs last start (in a Quality Handicap won by Galenus) when the way the race went didn't suit backmarkers. "But he still finished off in really good time. "As long as he's not too far off them this week I think he'll run a good race." Our Little Ted has won five of 22 starts and Thompson has always had him earmarked as a potential feature-race winner. "We were hoping to get one good win with him somewhere along the line but he might just be a tier under (that level)," the trainer said. The five-year-old showed he wasn't too far below the top sprinters when ninth to Deroche in the Newmarket Handicap on December 1, beaten less than three lengths. He followed up with a close fourth to Jaja Chaboogie in benchmark 76 company before a two-month break. He will be second up on Wednesday night and has won two of his three previous second-up runs. Meanwhile, Thompson's stable apprentice Tayah Stalker is having a well-earned break after making a promising start to her riding career. "She hadn't had a break for about 16 months so we thought it was a good time to take a few weeks off over the summer carnival when the apprentices don't get as many opportunities," Thompson said. "She'll be back to ride her old mate Trojan Storm when racing returns to Spreyton (next month)." Consistent greyhound Just Posh won't be resting on her laurels after her photo-finish win in the Reg & Aileen Ivory Memorial Classic at Devonport on Tuesday. Just Posh and her sister Self Control, who ran fourth, will both head to the heats of the Breeders Classic at the non-TAB meeting in Launceston on Friday. They will be looking for a place in the semi-finals on Monday week and the lucrative final on March 28 which is worth $7120 to the winner plus a $4500 breeder's bonus. Just Posh is owned and trained by Pat Ryan at Dilston while Self Control is trained by Pat and raced by his son Brennan Ryan. They are from a March 2020 litter by Aston Dee Bee from Hoity Toity that has won 31 races. Just Posh has now won seven of her 14 starts and five of six over the Devonport 452m course. She began well and was in the first three all the way before overhauling the leader Highland Fame in the straight then holding off a late challenge from Blazer to score by a half head. Her time was a personal best 25.38 seconds. Brennan Ryan said his family was rapt to win the last Ivory Memorial to be run at Devonport before the venue closes later this month. "If you can't win the Devonport Chase, this would be the next most prestigious race to win on this track," Ryan said. Just Posh started $2.30 favourite with Blazer at $11, Highland Fame $5.50 and Self Control $2.50. There are two more meetings at Devonport before Tasracing vacates the site on March 25. A filly offered by Latrobe breeder Melissa Maine of Faithful Park Stud brought the top price of $32,000 at the Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale at Carrick on Saturday. She is from the second crop of former US three-year-old colt of the year Downbytheseaside out of Maine's 10-time winner and Bandbox Stakes placegetter Itz Gemmas Delight. The buyer was well-known owner Craig Young. The highest-priced male yearling was a Betting Line - Belliciouslips gelding offered by Jamie Cockshutt and Barry Cooper and bought by Troy Madden for $26,000. Leading trainer Ben Yole bought a Mel Mara - Karalta Crown colt for $23,000 and a Always B Miki - Angel Or Demon colt for $18,000. Another Always B Miki yearling, a filly out of Pachacuti's half sister Vishpala, sold to Josh Berrell for $20,000. Of the 15 lots presented, 11 were sold for $183,000 at an average price of $16,636.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/b7f1e0e3-31a1-4791-b320-54c012aee84c.jpg/r172_503_3564_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg