Have lockdowns changed the way we use the internet?

Whilst the digitalisation of Australian industries was forecasted by economists to occur over the coming decade, the COVID-19 pandemic unequivocally prompted this process to occur at a rate that defied all expectations. Businesses across all industries, including the education sector, wasted no time in developing and implementing digital alternatives to their everyday inter-organisational and student or customer-facing processes. Aussie consumers were just as quick to adopt these digital alternatives themselves, to ensure that they maintained access to all the resources and services that they needed to make life in lockdown as routine, manageable, and most importantly, as enjoyable as possible. Alongside the introduction of digital channels in work, study, and recreation, however, our national relationship with cybersecurity has also experienced some notable developments, with the use of internet security measures and digital resources like VPN services steadily on the rise across the face of the nation. We'll be exploring how our relationship with the internet has changed in-depth below using the contexts of work, study, and day-to-day life, before moving on to take a closer look at the emerging discipline that is cybersecurity, and just how this discipline will fit into the Australian economic landscape moving forward. It's no surprise that 2020 marked a monumental year for Australia's eCommerce industry, with more Australians shopping online than ever before. Online sales grew by 13.9% over the course of 2020, and that figure went on the rise even further over 2021. Alongside the rapid growth of digital consumers across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic also provided fintech (or financial technologies) entrepreneurs with the unique opportunity to develop products and services in real-time with the perfect environment for these services to be readily utilised by an eager and exponentially growing customer base. Australian fintech companies like AfterPay and Klarna experienced whirlwind growth and market success, as consumers sought sustainable, cashless payment methods to fuel their online shopping. In essence, the pandemic put both the Australian eCommerce industry as well as our fintech sector on the map, solidifying our place as a formidable player in the digitising global economy. Unfortunately, with the influx of online shoppers and eCommerce ventures alike, came a rise in rates of cybercrime, with many Australian consumers falling victim to text and email scams, many of which used eCommerce industry templates and shipping notifications as a front for exposing unsuspecting online shoppers to malware. This spike in cybercrime subsequently led to the growth of VPN use amongst other cybersecurity measures, though more on this later. The COVID-19 pandemic also prompted many working Australians to transition from in-office or on-site work to working remotely from the comfort of their own homes. Remote work granted many working parents the opportunity to spend more time with their children and their pets during the workweek. The positive reception of WFH and hybrid work models prompted many businesses to retain these models post-lockdown, allowing full-time employees the flexibility to cultivate their own work-life balance and create working habits that align best with their own personal and professional needs. With the substantial growth of Australia's remote workforce came the development of digital project management and collaborative teamwork tools and resources. Many workplaces utilised digital communications platforms like Slack and Zoom in order to communicate over the web, allowing employees who may be working from home to participate fully in weekly meetings or a range of other office events. Of course, there are significant security risks involved with remote work in any capacity, with the bulk of cybersecurity experts noting the dangers of accessing corporate data on a personal device. Experts assert that with the opportunity to work from home, comes the responsibility to protect business and client data from being accessed by unauthorised parties. Alongside working and shopping, many young Australians and mature students alike were prompted to study from home as well. Learning from home raised many unique challenges for both students and teachers, but the development of virtual classroom software and video communications tools like Zoom allowed primary and secondary school students to continue learning with minimal disruption throughout recurring lockdowns. Many universities also amended their traditionally on-campus courses into online programmes to ensure that students were still able to get the most out of their course materials as possible. Just as primary and secondary school teachers were tasked with getting to grips with virtual learning software and remote teaching strategies in their personal time, so too were tertiary educators. The move to digital learning was largely natural for a lot of tertiary courses, which has prompted many universities and tertiary institutions across Australia to redesign courses to be online only. The development and inclusion of more online-only courses has since provided many mature age students and students with multiple other personal and professional commitments with the opportunity to learn at their own pace, granting more Australians the opportunity to attain higher qualifications. With the growing freedom that digitalisation has offered to Australian households, students, and professionals, there is naturally a fair amount of security concerns to keep in mind too. Malware is developing at a more or less identical rate to business and educational software, and all Australians have a shared responsibility to practice cybersecurity measures both at home as well as in the workplace. Individuals can bolster their digital defences by ensuring that their cybersecurity measures are dynamic and multifaceted. Security experts advocate that households invest in internet security packages alongside utilising a VPN service (https://nordvpn.com/download/) that aligns with their personal needs. Alongside these investments, organisations like the Australian Cyber Security Centre express a growing need for ICT tertiary and secondary coursework to reflect our changing relationship with the internet, introducing knowledge of cybersecurity best practices as well as cultivating digital literacy skills to ensure that the next generation of Australians is well-equipped to respond appropriately to dubious content online. Aussie households and workplaces can continue to do their part in the fight against malware and phishing attacks simply by educating themselves on the dangers that face us online, and by ensuring that their cybersecurity measures are consistently kept up to date. In doing so, we'll position ourselves to be consistently less vulnerable to cyberattacks as we continue to utilise the web in more and more facets of our everyday lives.

